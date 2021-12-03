The Grizzlies beat the Thunder, 152-79, on Thursday night, breaking the NBA record for largest margin of victory (73 points).

The big picture: The Thunder lost to the Pacers, 152-95, last season, meaning they now own the worst road loss (73 points) and home loss (57 points) in NBA history.

