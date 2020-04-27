NBA to allow some training facilities to reopen on May 8

The NBA is planning to allow players to take part in limited practice sessions on May 8 in cities that have lifted some of their coronavirus restrictions, the league announced Monday.

Why it matters: On March 12, the NBA became the first major U.S. sports league to shut down because of the pandemic, sending shock waves around the country about the seriousness of the situation.

The state of play: Under the new guidance, teams whose facilities aren't bound by state or local stay-at-home orders would be able to open their practice facilities to players for workouts or treatment on a voluntary, individual basis.

The league will work to find "alternatives" for teams that are under more stringent government restrictions.

The NBA said it can push back the date "if developments warrant."

The league is placing restrictions on those teams that do begin practicing May 8: