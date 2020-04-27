2 hours ago - Sports

NBA to allow some training facilities to reopen on May 8

Fadel Allassan

NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA is planning to allow players to take part in limited practice sessions on May 8 in cities that have lifted some of their coronavirus restrictions, the league announced Monday.

Why it matters: On March 12, the NBA became the first major U.S. sports league to shut down because of the pandemic, sending shock waves around the country about the seriousness of the situation.

The state of play: Under the new guidance, teams whose facilities aren't bound by state or local stay-at-home orders would be able to open their practice facilities to players for workouts or treatment on a voluntary, individual basis.

  • The league will work to find "alternatives" for teams that are under more stringent government restrictions.
  • The NBA said it can push back the date "if developments warrant."

The league is placing restrictions on those teams that do begin practicing May 8:

  • No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time. 
  • No head or assistant coaches could participate.
  • Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.
  • Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers or gyms.

Dan Primack
Dan Primack

Volume of loan applications doubles in second round of PPP

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. Small Business Administration, which resumed accepting applications from small businesses for Paycheck Protection Program loans on Monday, says it is seeing double the volume as it did in the opening hours of the PPP's initial roll-out.

By the numbers: SBA says it had processed more than 100,000 loans from over 4,000 lenders as of 3:30pm ET.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Ursula Perano

Texas governor to allow stay-at-home order to expire on April 30

Abbott. Photo: Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Image

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced on Monday that he will allow the state's stay-at-home order to lapse on April 30, at which point Texas will begin "phase one" of its reopening plan.

The state of play: Abbott said at a press conference that all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls will be permitted to reopen on May 1 as long as occupancy is limited to 25%. Abbott emphasized the "importance of vulnerable populations remaining at home, if at all possible."

Go deeper (1 min. read)