American coaches warn of player abuse in NBA academies in China

American coaches at three NBA training academies in China told the league their Chinese partners abused young players and didn't provide schooling, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: Because of its population, China is a major market for the NBA, and the league's success in the country was helped by the achievements of former Rockets center Yao Ming, who retired in 2011.

Since Ming's success, the league has tried to "find another Yao."

What they're saying: NBA deputy commissioner and COO Mark Tatum, who oversees international operations, told ESPN that the NBA is "reevaluating" its academy programs in China, which operate out of sports facilities run by the Chinese government.

"We were basically working for the Chinese government," one former coach said.

Go deeper: NBA players pick social justice jersey messaging