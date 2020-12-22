NBA steps out of the bubble and into the world

The Disney World bubble kept the NBA safe from COVID-19 this summer. Now comes an even greater challenge: staging a 72-game season in the real world.

Why it matters: In the bubble, the NBA made and enforced the rules, set up a complex testing program and operated three arenas. In the real world, teams will be responsible for doing everything themselves.

While the NBA can lean on its bubble experience to a certain degree, it has never traveled during the pandemic like MLB and the NFL have.

What they're saying: "I think we are prepared for isolated cases. In fact, based on what we've seen in the preseason [and] watching other leagues operating outside a bubble, unfortunately, it seems somewhat inevitable," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday.

Details:

10-day quarantine: If a player tests positive, he must remain in isolation for at least 10 days or pass COVID-19 tests on two consecutive days before returning.

Travel rules: Teams can use only pre-approved restaurants and private dining spaces; players are banned from visiting bars, nightclubs and public gyms.

Hotel rules: Players are limited to two guests in their rooms and both must be family members or close friends.

Expanded rosters: In anticipation of positive tests, the NBA has expanded active game rosters from 13 to 15 players. Plus, two-way players can be active for up to 50 games.

Key dates:

Dec. 22-March 4: First half of regular season (best games)

March 5-10: All-Star break

March 11-May 16: Second half of regular season (schedule TBD)

May 18-21: Play-in tournament

May 22-July 22: Playoffs

For the record: 24 of the NBA's 30 teams will begin the season without fans, while the following six teams will allow reduced crowds:

Cavaliers: 300 fans (1.5% capacity)

Jazz: 1,500 (8.2%)

Magic: 4,000 (21.2%)

Pelicans: 750 (4%)

Raptors (in Tampa): 3,800 (18.5%)

Rockets: 4,500 (25%)

Worth noting: The Spurs plan to allow a limited number of fans starting on Jan. 1, and the Hawks plan to allow 1,700 fans (10%) starting on Jan. 18.

Looking ahead: NIAID director Anthony Fauci has predicted that most Americans will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine by late spring or early summer, and that "it's possible" we could see full stadiums again in 2021.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told SiriusXM NBA Radio that he thinks "things are going to get really fun" in NBA arenas in the season's second half.

told SiriusXM NBA Radio that he thinks "things are going to get really fun" in NBA arenas in the season's second half. "We won't be able to eliminate cases and outbreaks, but if we can minimize them, then hopefully it can be as close to a normal season as possible," Cuban told NYT.

