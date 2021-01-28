Sign up for our daily briefing

The NBA battle for the "second screen" is almost as important as the game itself

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tonight's NBA doubleheader will be broadcast on TNT, which means the network will almost certainly draw more viewers than its competitors throughout the evening.

Yes, but: While the battle for the "first screen" (broadcast) has already been won, the battle for the "second screen" (social media) will happen in real-time.

Why it matters: With an increasing number of young NBA fans following the league mostly through social media, the content published on Twitter, Instagram and other platforms during games is now almost as important as the game itself.

The state of play: In 2019, 88% of Americans were using "a second digital device while watching TV," according to Nielsen. That number is likely higher for live sports — and it's absolutely higher among younger viewers.

What they're saying: "It's no longer enough to say, 'Hey, the game is at 7:30 on this channel, tune in,'" says Julian Patterson, Bleacher Report's senior director of social.

  • "There's a high likelihood that if you're watching the game on your TV, you have your phone in your hand. And you might have a laptop or tablet in your lap, too. So there are three screens competing for your attention," he added.
  • "With Bleacher Report and our other brands like House of Highlights, we're trying to create a holistic ecosystem that compliments the game experience and is interconnected between those devices."

Of note: Bleacher Report is one of the most engaging sports brands on social media. It's also owned by Turner (which owns TNT), making tonight an opportune time for the two to combine forces and own every screen.

Between the lines: While publishers like Bleacher Report and ESPN produce content during games, NBA team accounts do the same.

  • All the while, individuals like Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) — who's known for uploading clips almost immediately by filming his TV screen with his phone — are adding to the content-palooza.
  • In the end, so much content is created that one can get a fairly good grasp of what happened each night in the NBA without ever turning on a game.

The bottom line: The battle for the "first screen" is won ahead of time, and it's all about money. The battle for the "second screen" takes place on a nightly basis, and it's all about engagement.

Tonight's doubleheader: See you on Twitter (@TheKendallBaker)...

  • 7:30pm ET: Trail Blazers at Rockets
  • 10pm: Warriors at Suns

Courtenay Brown
22 mins ago - Economy & Business

2020 was the economy's worst year since 1946

Source: FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy grew at a 4% annualized pace in the last quarter of 2020, meaning the economy shrank by 3.5% for the full year, the government said on Thursday.

Why it matters: One of the last major economic report cards of the Trump era shows a sharp slowdown in growth compared to the previous quarter, as the pandemic got worse and government aid petered out. It was the worst year for the economy since 1946 and the first time GDP shrank since 2009, when it fell 2.5% during the Great Recession.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

How GameStop exposed the market

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Retail traders have found a cheat code for the stock market, and barring some major action from regulatory authorities or a massive turn in their favored companies, they're going to keep using it to score "tendies" and turn Wall Street on its head.

What's happening: The share prices of companies like GameStop are rocketing higher, based largely on the social media organizing of a 3-million strong group of Redditors who are eagerly piling into companies that big hedge funds are short selling, or betting will fall in price.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

Who benefits from Biden's move to reopen ACA enrollment

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Nearly 15 million Americans who are currently uninsured are eligible for coverage on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, and more than half of them would qualify for subsidies, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation brief.

Why it matters: President Biden is expected to announce today that he'll be reopening the marketplaces for a special enrollment period from Feb. 15 to May 15, but getting a significant number of people to sign up for coverage will likely require targeted outreach.

