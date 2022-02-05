Sign up for our daily briefing

Navy SEAL candidate dies after "Hell Week"

Erin Doherty

Cypriot Navy special forces and US Navy SEALS take part in a joint US-Cyprus rescue exercise in the port of the southern Cypriot port city of Limassol on September 10, 2021. Photo: Iakovos Hatzistavrou / AFP via Getty Images

A Navy SEAL candidate died on Friday and another was hospitalized in San Diego at the end of what is known as Hell Week, an intense training phase for the military unit, NBC News reports.

Driving the news: The candidates were taken to the hospital Friday "several hours after their Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUD/S) class successfully completed Hell Week, part of the first phase of the Navy SEAL assessment and selection pathway," Naval Special Warfare command said in a statement, per NBC.

  • "One candidate died at Sharp Coronado Hospital in Coronado, California, on Feb. 4. The other candidate is in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego," per the statement.
  • The death is being investigated, according to Naval Special Warfare Command, which did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

The big picture: Hell Week, which happens during an early stage of the training process, "is the defining event" of SEALS training, according to the Navy SEALS website.

  • "Hell Week consists of 5 1/2 days of cold, wet, brutally difficult operational training on fewer than four hours of sleep," according to the site.
  • Approximately 25% of SEALS candidates make it through Hell Week each year.
  • As many as 17 SEALs who made it through the course died in training accidents over the last two decades, NBC News reports.

Russell Contreras
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New rules are limiting how teachers can teach Black History Month

Sixteen Black children accompanied by four mothers carry anti-segregation signs in Hillsboro, Ohio, in 1956. Photo: Bettmann Collection/Getty Images

Schools and universities are marking Black History Month starting today, but this is the first time it will be celebrated under new restrictions on diversity education imposed by some states.

Why it matters: The constraints — under the guise of banning the teaching of critical race theory — limit what some state-supported institutions can discuss about the nation's racial past. Educators embracing Black history have received death threats.

Axios
Updated 50 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

USA's flag bearers lead the delegation as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

🛷 Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor to compete after recovering from COVID

🏂U.S. snowboarder Shaun White to retire after Beijing Olympics

🏨 Olympic teams complain about conditions at quarantine hotels

🦠45 new COVID-19 cases reported at Winter Olympics

📸 In photos: Inside the COVID-19 Winter Olympics

Jonathan SwanLachlan Markay
Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The making of a modern Republican

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Paths to power and winning elections inside the GOP are changing rapidly and radically, spawning a new generation of kingmakers while diminishing the clout of many who lorded over the party for years.

Why it matters: Fourteen of the Republican Party's top consultants and operatives across the country spoke in detail with Axios about how profoundly primary races have changed since 2014 — the last pre-Donald Trump midterm election and the last midterms in which a Democrat occupied the White House.

