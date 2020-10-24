1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

2 die in Navy training plane crash

Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

Two people onboard a U.S. Navy training aircraft died after crashing in a residential neighborhood outside of Mobile, Alabama on Friday, AP reports.

The big picture: The Navy has not yet released the names of those killed and there are no other reported injuries. Local officials say a home and some cars caught fire due to the crash. Firefighters made “a quick stop on the fire,” Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told local news outlets.

  • The Baldwin County Sheriff's office says the Department of Defense and the Navy are equipped to investigate the crash.

53 mins ago - Science

The murder hornets are here

A braver man than me holds a speciment of the Asian giant hornet. Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Entomologists in Washington state on Thursday discovered the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S.

Why it matters: You may know this insect species by its nom de guerre: "the murder hornet." While the threat they pose to humans has been overstated, the invading hornets could decimate local honeybee populations if they establish themselves.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: COVID-19 looms over White House Halloween celebrations — Fauci: Trump hasn't been to a COVID task force meeting in months.
  2. Health: Fauci says if people won't wear masks, maybe it should be mandated — America was sick well before it ever got COVID-19 —U.S. hits highest daily COVID-19 case count since pandemic began —AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trial in U.S.How to help save 130,000 lives.
  3. World: Polish president Andrzej Duda tests positive for COVID-19.
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden is highest-spending political candidate on TV ads

Joe Biden. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

After spending an additional $45.2 million on political ads this week, former Vice President Joe Biden has become the highest-spending political candidate on TV ads ever, according to data from Advertising Analytics.

By the numbers: In total, the Biden campaign has spent $582.7 million on TV ads between 2019 and 2020, officially surpassing Michael Bloomberg's record spend of roughly $582 million. Biden's spend includes his primary and general election advertising.

