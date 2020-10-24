2 die in Navy training plane crash

Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images
Two people onboard a U.S. Navy training aircraft died after crashing in a residential neighborhood outside of Mobile, Alabama on Friday, AP reports.
The big picture: The Navy has not yet released the names of those killed and there are no other reported injuries. Local officials say a home and some cars caught fire due to the crash. Firefighters made “a quick stop on the fire,” Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told local news outlets.
- The Baldwin County Sheriff's office says the Department of Defense and the Navy are equipped to investigate the crash.