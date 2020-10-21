America leads global poll on divisions over natural gas

The U.S. is hardly the only country with a political split over natural gas, but it's particularly stark here.

Driving the news: A newly released Pew Research Center survey on global attitudes about the fossil fuels shows one takeaway how gas, coal and oil dominate the world's energy mix.

The big picture: More broadly, the 20-nation survey shows considerably more support for expanding use of gas than coal or oil. The median amount of support for gas was 69%,

"Public support for expanding use of natural gas stands in contrast to the much smaller shares of adults who express support for expanding oil (median of 39%) and coal (median of 24%)," Pew notes.

Of note: The full survey's margins of error for all 20 countries ranges from 2.6 to 4.1 percentage points.