"The Nationals just pulled off the greatest postseason upset run in the history of baseball. And I doubt it’s even a close call," writes columnist Tom Boswell, who started his career at The Washington Post as a copy aide in 1969.
- "I hardly ever take selfies. Back in olden times, I once went a dozen years without any photo of myself in existence except my press passes. But after the Nationals won the pennant, I took a selfie standing in the infield, looking up at the fans standing and cheering, with the scoreboard in the background. I look delightedly dazed."
- "[T]here will never be a Nationals team like this. Let it all loose, D.C. Go shark raving mad."