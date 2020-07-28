32 mins ago - Economy & Business

Women's business group CEO: Access to capital an issue for female business owners during pandemic

Female business owners often have less access to capital because women tend lack relationships with bankers, National Association of Women Business Owners CEO Jen Earle said on Tuesday at an Axios virtual event.

What she's saying: "Women are naturally risk-averse, and so a lot of times they don't want to take on huge chunks of debt to make their business grow. "They've done it kind of by bootstrapping, by utilizing their credit cards, by using personal funding. "

  • So when female business owners suddenly need capital, "there's not really any backing there," Earle said.

Earle said female business owners have found it hard to balance the multiple roles they play in the household, along with managing their businesses through the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • "We're worrying about moms staying at home with their kids and figuring out how they're going to educate them," Earle said.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 11 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The first volunteer in a late-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health received a shot in Savannah, Georgia, at 6:45 am on Monday, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci told CNN.

By the numbers: In the U.S., more than 148,000 people have died of COVID-19. Almost 4.3 million have tested positive for the virus from 52.2 million tests and more than 1.3 million people have recovered.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios Events
Updated 2 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: Small business recovery during the pandemic

Axios hosted a conversation on how female-led small businesses have innovated and used digital tools to pivot during the pandemic, featuring Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen, National Association of Women Business Owners CEO Jen Earle and Sameka Jenkins, owner of Carolima’s Lowcountry Cuisine.

David Nather
9 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: The rise of coronavirus social bubbles

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: 1,076 U.S. adults were surveyed with ±3.1% margin of error; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Nearly half of Americans say they've established social "bubbles" of people they can trust to follow the rules for minimizing the risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Between the lines: The trend isn't particularly partisan. It is most common in the suburbs and among women, older adults and people with college educations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow