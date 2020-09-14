2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Nasdaq's new tug of war: Buy the dip or run for cover

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Following the fastest 10% correction in the history of the Nasdaq last week — taking just three sessions, surpassing even March's blisteringly fast slide — investors are split on whether it's a buying opportunity or the start of a new bear market.

On one side: Many hedge funds are buying, with fund managers that make both bullish and bearish stock bets buying internet and software companies at the fastest rate in five months last week, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs.

  • Morgan Stanley data showed its hedge-fund clients also increased their exposure to growth and momentum stocks, which are largely Big Tech companies.

On the other side: Reuters' April Joyner reported Thursday that an "unidentified investor took off around $718 million of notional value in bullish options spreads" in Facebook, Netflix and Adobe stock, and partially closed a similar position in Saleforce previously.

What's happening: It's no longer just speculators, day traders and Robinhooders making moves — traditional buy-and-hold investors will be forced into action by the market's volatility, Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, told me on the latest episode of the "Market Banter" podcast.

  • "The market makes long-term moves three times a year now — down 34% in February–March, up 50% from March til September and then the fastest 10% correction in history in the Nasdaq."
  • "We've had two long-term investor moves in this market in the last eight months, maybe we're underway with a third one."

The big picture: The Nasdaq is near valuations last seen during the dot-com bubble and the index is up 58% since its March 23 low, having risen by 76% at its Sept. 2 peak. But many expect the Fed and the government to bail investors out should stocks fall far enough.

  • "There's a new dynamic in the market and that dynamic is the perception that the central bank has your back, the government has your back and they won't allow anything bad to happen," Bianco said.
  • "The decline that we've had to date isn't enough, but if it gets any hairier we expect them to come back in with more kitchen sinks to throw at this market."

The bottom line: "That's why you get this frenzied activity in things like the options market. ... It needs to be factored in to a lot of people's thinking but a lot of people aren't ready to do that."

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
45 mins ago - Health

Bob Woodward says it wasn't Trump's idea to restrict travel from China

President Trump's decision to restrict travel from China in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus in January was not his idea, journalist Bob Woodward told NBC's "Today."

Why it matters: Trump has frequently cited the restrictions as his go-to defense of the administration's coronavirus response, claiming that it saved "potentially millions of lives." But the assertion that the policy was singularly his idea — and that "almost everybody," including public health experts, was opposed to it — is "very different" from what actually happened, Woodward said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Why new coronavirus stimulus talks are at a "dead end"

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Senate Republicans last week tried and failed to pass a slimmed down stimulus bill that would have included new money for small businesses, schools and $300 in additional weekly unemployment benefits.

Driving the news: Negotiations are now at "a dead-end street,” Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts said following the bill's failure, and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said plainly, "Congress is not going to pass another COVID relief bill before the election." In fact, we're about two weeks away from a potential government shutdown.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

5 former U.K. prime ministers speak out against Johnson's plan to break Brexit treaty

Boris Johnson. Photo: Stefan Rousseau- WPA Pool/Getty Images

David Cameron on Monday became the fifth former prime minister of the United Kingdom to raise concerns or condemn the government's plan to break international law in order to amend the Brexit deal Boris Johnson agreed to with the European Union last year.

The state of play: Johnson is facing a possible intra-party rebellion over a new bill that would override provisions in the Brexit divorce deal related to Northern Ireland, a country in the U.K. that shares a border with EU member state Ireland.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow