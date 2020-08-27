1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Nasdaq is on the verge of doubling in 20 months

Tuesday's close. Screenshot via CNBC

The tech-driven Nasdaq 100, amid a raging recession and plunge in profits, is on the brink of doubling in 20 months, Bloomberg points out.

Why it matters: It's a vivid sign of how disconnected the markets are from America's economic reality.

  • The index set another record yesterday, led by gains in media and software stocks.
  • Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet each rose to an all-time high. Netflix had its best day in three years.

Worth noting: Jeff Bezos became the first human worth $200 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

  • Elon Musk became a "centibillionaire," Bloomberg writes, as Tesla gains propelled his net worth to $101 billion.

Kendall Baker
2 hours ago - Sports

The day sports stopped

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The most historic day in sports activism history began in an empty gym.

What happened: The Milwaukee Bucks chose not to take the floor for Game 5 against the Magic, which led to all three NBA games being postponed — and most of the sports world following suit.

Kyle Daly
3 hours ago - Technology

Tech's deepening split over ads and privacy

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A new fight between Facebook and Apple over the mechanics of ad tech is surfacing an industry divide over user privacy and spotlighting longstanding dilemmas about the tracking and use of personal information online.

Why it matters: Privacy advocates have been sounding alarms for years about tech firms' expansive, sometimes inescapable data harvesting without making much headway in the U.S. But the game could change if major industry players start taking opposite sides.

Hans Nichols
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump and Biden ready to refight 1968

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Win McNamee/Getty Images and Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and Joe Biden are waging 2020 like it’s 1968, but they come at it with radically different views about this country's evolution over the past half century.

Driving the news: Jacob Blake's shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has become the latest flashpoint on race, policing and violence. A string of incidents have spurred street demonstrations from DC to Portland and framed an election-year debate about racial justice versus law and order.

