1 hour ago - Science

NASA's VIPER rover's countdown to the Moon

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

The Moon's north pole. Photo: NASA/JPL

NASA last week announced that the company Astrobotic will deliver the agency's VIPER rover to the lunar surface, bringing the space agency another step closer to understanding exactly how much water is on the Moon.

Why it matters: Companies and space agencies hope to one day mine the Moon for water that can be turned into rocket fuel that could be used to get spacecraft to other, distant targets like Mars. But how much water is actually there is unknown.

  • VIPER will be the first step toward understanding the Moon's polar water and if it can be harvested.

Details: The VIPER rover is expected to launch to the south pole of the Moon in 2023 for a 100-day mission.

  • The agency will also test out the rover's instruments with landers bound for the Moon in 2021 and 2022.
  • The data the rover collects will help NASA put together a map of water on the Moon and help the agency learn more about what exactly can be done with it in the future.
  • "We’re doing something that’s never been done before — testing the instruments on the Moon as the rover is being developed," NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen said in a statement. "VIPER and the many payloads we will send to the lunar surface in the next few years are going to help us realize the Moon’s vast scientific potential.”
  • Astrobotic's contract is worth $199.5 million.

What's next: The rover is expected to be a precursor mission to NASA's Artemis program, designed to bring astronauts to the surface of the Moon in 2024.

Go deeper: One step closer to mining the moon

Go deeper

Ina Fried
29 mins ago - Technology

Union: AT&T plans thousands of job cuts, 250 store closings

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

A union representing AT&T employees says the company is planning to cut 3,400 technician and clerical jobs in the next few weeks and also close 250 retail stores, impacting 1,300 retail jobs.

Why it matters: While the cuts can't be separated from the COVID-19 impact on the economy, the moves also come as the mobile industry has consolidated from four national players to three following T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 8,079,076 — Total deaths: 438,171 — Total recoveries — 3,915,347Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 2,119,912 — Total deaths: 116,341 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Public health: NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes.
  4. World: Beijing closes schools to contain new coronavirus outbreak.
  5. 🎾 Sports: U.S. Open to be held in August and September without spectators.
Dave Lawler
Updated 1 hour ago - World

20 Indian soldiers killed in border clash with China

A Chinese and an Indian soldier during a ceremony in 2006. Photo: Deshakalyan Chowdhury/AFP via Getty Images

The Indian army says 20 of its troops were killed in a violent clash with Chinese forces in a disputed border region high in the Himalayas. China also reported casualties, but has not confirmed any fatalities.

Why it matters: This is the most perilous moments for relations between the two Asian giants in decades. The sides had repeatedly clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but hadn't exchanged gunfire in 45 years. It's unclear whether guns were used in the altercation overnight.

