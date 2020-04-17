NASA and SpaceX eye May 27 for first launch of astronauts from U.S. soil since 2011

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced Friday that the space agency will send astronauts to the International Space Station on SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket on May 27 — the first launch of astronauts from U.S. soil since 2011.

Why it matters: It also marks the first crewed launch for equipment crafted by SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk. "We need access to the International Space Station from the United States of America. ... It's essential for our country to have that capability," Bridenstine told CNBC about the launch earlier this year.