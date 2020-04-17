2 hours ago - Science

NASA and SpaceX eye May 27 for first launch of astronauts from U.S. soil since 2011

Fadel Allassan

SpaceX founder Elon Musk (2nd L) addresses the media alongside NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine (L) and astronauts Doug Hurley (2nd R) and Bob Behnken (R), during a press conference at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California in October. Photo: Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced Friday that the space agency will send astronauts to the International Space Station on SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket on May 27 — the first launch of astronauts from U.S. soil since 2011.

Why it matters: It also marks the first crewed launch for equipment crafted by SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk. "We need access to the International Space Station from the United States of America. ... It's essential for our country to have that capability," Bridenstine told CNBC about the launch earlier this year.

Courtenay Brown

The gamble to re-open the economy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's a big blind spot as governors weigh how and when to lift stay-at-home orders: If businesses' doors reopen, will the people come?

Why it matters: The economy has been ravaged by efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak — and the recovery is dependent on whether Americans feel they can return to normal life without contracting the disease.

Joann Muller

Coronavirus crisis could provide opportunity to prepare America's infrastructure for the future

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The next round of coronavirus economic stimulus could include money to rebuild the nation's roads and bridges, similar to the Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956 that put millions of people to work building U.S. interstates.

Why it matters: America's crumbling bridges are in desperate need of repair, it's true. But this is also an opportunity to make sure we have the necessary infrastructure to support tomorrow's transportation needs.

Alayna TreeneStef W. Kight

States face dilemma over when to reopen

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Some U.S. mayors and governors are bracing for new pressures to reopen too soon — and warn second surges of coronavirus infections would only force fresh clampdowns — after President Trump unveiled guidelines for "Opening Up America Again."

What they're saying: "That would be like releasing someone from prison, and then saying, 'Sorry, you need to come back to serve more time,'" Paul TenHaken, the mayor of Sioux Falls, S.D., and a Republican, tells Axios.

