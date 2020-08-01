8 hours ago - Science

NASA astronauts head home after historic spaceflight

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

The Crew Dragon spacecraft as it leaves the International Space Station. Photo: NASA TV

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are heading back to Earth from the International Space Station aboard their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Why it matters: Behnken and Hurley's return will mark the end of SpaceX's first crewed mission to the station and the first mission in which American astronauts launched from U.S. soil in nine years.

Details: Hurley and Behnken undocked from the space station about 7:35 p.m. ET on Saturday. If all goes according to plan, the two astronauts should be back on Earth tomorrow.

  • The Crew Dragon is expected to splash down off the Florida coast on Sunday at 2:42 p.m. ET.

Between the lines: Coming back home from space is always a pretty intense experience, but Behnken and Hurley are prepared for it.

  • Both are veteran astronauts who flew missions aboard the space shuttle.
  • And just in case they feel a little queasy while reentering the atmosphere and coming down for a landing, the Crew Dragon comes equipped with bags and towels.
  • "It wouldn't be the first time that that's happened in a space vehicle," Hurley said during a press briefing ahead of undocking.

The big picture: Behnken and Hurley's mission and those that follow are ushering in a new era of spaceflight for NASA, one marked by partnerships with commercial companies that serve not only the government, but other private entities.

  • Along with SpaceX, NASA also has a contract with Boeing to eventually fly people to the space station, and the agency is making plans to allow private individuals to launch to the station for tourist flights.

Go deeper: NASA passes the torch

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 17,853,948 — Total deaths: 685,102 — Total recoveries — 10,560,196Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 4,620,502— Total deaths: 154,449 — Total recoveries: 1,461,885 — Total tests: 56,086,260Map.
  3. Politics: President Trump says Fauci is "wrong" about coronavirus cases surge | Rep. Raúl Grijalva tests positive for coronavirus.
  4. World: Mexico reaches third-most coronavirus deaths worldwide.
  5. Sports: Sports teams dabble with facial recognition systems amid coronavirus pandemic  Cardinals-Brewers game postponed again after St. Louis reports 4 more coronavirus cases.
  6. Education: Northeastern University to require 3 COVID-19 tests before students can go to class.
  7. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

Florida braces for potential hurricane as Tropical Storm Isaias nears

Two men put shutters over the windows of their business in Stuart, Florida, as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches on Saturday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As Tropical Storm Isaias neared Florida's east coast Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) urged communities to "remain vigilant and be prepared for heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding."

The latest: With the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warning that Isaias was expected to "regain hurricane strength" overnight, evacuation orders were issued for parts of Florida and North Carolina, which is in line for the storm's path Monday. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance Aircraft had begun to investigate Isaias early Sunday, the NHC said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Thousands ordered to evacuate as Southern California fire grows

A 747 Supertanker makes a retardant drop on a ridge at the Apple fire near Banning, California, on Saturday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Southern California officials ordered multiple mandatory evacuations as a growing wildfire burned across some 12,000 acres on Saturday, per CalFire.

The big picture: Some 7,800 people were under evacuation orders after the Apple fire in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, "doubled in size" Saturday, reports KTLA, citing local officials. Hundreds of firefighters have been battling the blaze, but Riverside County Fire Department said in a statement Saturday night none of it had been contained.

See images (<1 min. read)Arrow