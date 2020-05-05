2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tom Cruise, NASA planning to film a movie in space

The International Space Station from above. Photo: NASA

NASA and Tom Cruise are in talks to shoot a movie onboard the International Space Station, the space agency's administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed in a tweet Tuesday.

Why it matters: NASA has been looking for new ways to try to commercialize the space station, and filming a movie on location in orbit could be one way to do just that.

What's happening: So far, no studio is attached to the project, and SpaceX may be involved, according to a report from Deadline, but details about the film are still scant.

The big question: It's not yet clear whether Cruise himself will fly to the space station for the film.

Background: "The idea of filming a movie in space is not new; directors James Cameron and Rian Johnson, for example, have spoken about their desires to shoot scenes from Earth orbit," Robert Pearlman, who runs the space history website CollectSPACE.com, told Axios.

  • This wouldn't be Cruise's first brush with space either. The actor narrated the film Space Station 3D in 2002 that used footage gathered from orbit.

Go deeper

The good and bad news about working from home during the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Although many, many companies pulled off relatively seamless transitions to operating fully remote, workers are discovering unforeseen consequences of the sudden switch.

The big picture: This is not normal teleworking. Typically, employees aren't caring for or schooling kids while on the job — and they're not prohibited from seeing friends, working from a coffee shop or going to the gym.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow26 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,646,206 — Total deaths: 255,486 — Total recoveries — 1,187,783Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,199,238 — Total deaths: 70,646 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. Trump administration: Whistleblower alleges Trump administration ignored pandemic warnings — Pence says the White House is considering disbanding the coronavirus task force.
  4. World: Top U.K. coronavirus scientist resigns after breaking lockdown rules, as country overtakes Italy for highest death toll in Europe.
  5. States: Texas to allow salons and barbershops to reopen this weekNew York reports 1,700 new coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.
  6. Business: Disney's stock up slightly after mixed Q1 earningsAirbnb cuts 25% of its global workforce.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What to know about contact tracing

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

First it was testing and PPE, then ventilators: The next big coronavirus hurdle for the U.S. is contact tracing.

Why it matters: This is a must-have for reopening while limiting the death toll.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow46 mins ago - Health