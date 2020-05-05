Tom Cruise, NASA planning to film a movie in space

NASA and Tom Cruise are in talks to shoot a movie onboard the International Space Station, the space agency's administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed in a tweet Tuesday.

Why it matters: NASA has been looking for new ways to try to commercialize the space station, and filming a movie on location in orbit could be one way to do just that.

What's happening: So far, no studio is attached to the project, and SpaceX may be involved, according to a report from Deadline, but details about the film are still scant.

The big question: It's not yet clear whether Cruise himself will fly to the space station for the film.

Background: "The idea of filming a movie in space is not new; directors James Cameron and Rian Johnson, for example, have spoken about their desires to shoot scenes from Earth orbit," Robert Pearlman, who runs the space history website CollectSPACE.com, told Axios.