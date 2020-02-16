1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Nancy Pelosi: I'm not counting Joe Biden out of the 2020 race

Rebecca Falconer

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during the Munich Security Conference at Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Germany on Friday. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN in an interview airing Monday she's "not counting Joe Biden out" following the former vice president's disappointing finishes in the Iowa and New Hampshire Democratic primaries.

What she's saying: "There are still races ahead that are much more representative of the country," Pelosi told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an interview in Munich, Germany, Saturday. Pelosi also defended tearing up her copy of President Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 4 amid criticism from Republicans, who said it was a '"breach of decorum." She said she only decided to do so after she read the speech and found its content "terrible."

