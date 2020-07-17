1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Nadler to present bills limiting presidential pardon powers

Rep. Jerrold Nadler on July 9. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nader (D-N.Y.) announced in a statement on Friday that the committee will consider two bills next week that would curtail presidential pardon and commutation powers.

Why it matters: The bills come just one week after President Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime associate Roger Stone, who faced 40 months in prison for crimes including obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress.

The first bill, the Abuse of the Pardon Power Prevention Act, would allow Justice Department investigators to give Congress materials related to crimes for which the president is pardoning or the sentence a president is commuting.

  • The second, the No President is Above the Law Act, would "pause the clock" on the statute of limitations for any crimes a president may have committed while in office, Nadler noted.

What he's saying: “President Trump and his friend Roger Stone did what they said they would do," Nadler wrote. "Stone misled federal investigators, intimidated witnesses, and was convicted for obstruction of justice — but would not testify to the President’s wrongdoing."

  • "In exchange, President Trump made sure that Stone will never spend a day in prison. This quid pro quo is unacceptable. Congress must act."
  • “These are commonsense, good government reforms made necessary by this President’s conduct but applicable to anyone who may hold the office in the future.  In this country, no one is above the law — not President Trump, and not presidents to come.”

The big picture: Republican Judiciary Committee members who supported Stone's commutation will likely push back against the bills.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, supported the commutation last week on Twitter, saying "Roger Stone’s prosecution by overzealous Special Counsel prosecutors was an outgrowth of the Obama-Biden misconduct."

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:00 p.m. ET: 13,927,440 — Total deaths: 593,218 — Total recoveries — 7,799,879Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:00 p.m. ET: 3,634,807 — Total deaths: 138,988 — Total recoveries: 1,090,645 — Total tested: 43,351,945Map.
  3. 2020: Joe Biden releases plan to safely reopen schools.
  4. Congress: Rep. Kevin McCarthy to require masks at conference next Tuesday.
  5. Public health: Doctors have gotten better at treating patientsDem chairman: White House blocked CDC from testifying on school openings.
  6. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through NovemberCoronavirus threatens kids' food programs.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The countdown to reopening schools.
Orion Rummler
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

Which states have set single-day coronavirus records this week

Data: COVID Tracking Project and state health department data compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti and Naema Ahmed/Axios

19 states this week set new highs for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health departments. 11 states surpassed records set just last week.

The big picture: The coronavirus continues to spread nearly unchecked across almost the entire country, Axios' Sam Baker and Andrew Witherspoon report.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Breonna Taylor was alive after police shooting, did not receive treatment

A demonstrator holds a painting of Breonna Taylor during a protest near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct on June 7. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Breonna Taylor was alive for at least 20 minutes after police officers entered her home as part of a drug investigation and shot her on March 13, the Louisville Courier Journal reported Friday.

Why it matters: Taylor did not receive receive medical attention after the shooting even though she showed signs of life, including coughing and labored breathing, according to her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and police dispatch logs.

