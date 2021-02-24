Sign up for our daily briefing

Screen Time with Equality Florida's Nadine Smith

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Equality Florida

Nadine Smith is a badass journalist turned badass organizer — now the executive director of Equality Florida, the state’s largest LGBTQ political advocacy group.

  • She lives in St. Petersburg with her wife, Andrea, and 11-year-old son, Logan.

So how does one of Florida’s "Most Powerful and Influential Women" interact with tech?

Device of choice: iPhone 11.

First tap of the day: iCal. "I get up pretty early (around 5:30 or so) and check the calendar to figure out what's been added and canceled on my schedule."

Go-to news sources: "The Tampa Bay Times, Florida Politics, The Washington Post, New York Times, and whatever articles friends forward to me. When I’m not looking for breaking news, one of my favorite places is Brain Pickings. They always have kind of cool, obscure articles.”

On rotation: Battle rap from favorites RBE, 40barrs, Ms. Fit and Loaded Lux.

  • "My love for battle rap emerges from my love for Shakespeare. ... It’s not just insults. It’s the lyricism, it’s the cadence, it’s the performance, it’s the insight."
  • "There’s a lot of battle rap I can't stand ... but some that’s really sublime. I’m willing to wade through the bad stuff to get through the ether. I can’t watch 'Wild 'n Out.' It’s like watching an eagle eat out of the dumpster."

Podcast of choice: Anything featuring Woniya Thibeault of Buckskin Revolution, or on earth skills.

  • "I say earth skills because they come from a different place. Your ancestral origins versus that bunker mentality of individual survival. I want skills to help people."

Most used app: Spark for email.

Reading list: Via audiobook, "A Promised Land" by President Barack Obama, "The Purpose of Power" by Alicia Garza and "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

  • "Periodically, I like to read 'A Wrinkle in Time.’' It’s one of those transformational books from my childhood."

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

How corporate America leaves behind Black professionals

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Across cities, companies and industries, Black professionals are underrepresented in the top jobs.

Why it matters: Fixing the broken pipeline for Black executives is not only the right thing to do, but improving boardroom diversity has also been proven to drive profits.

Alayna TreeneDan Primack
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Hawley to introduce alternative to minimum wage hike

Photo by Erin Scott/pool/AFP via Getty Images.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is jumping on the minimum wage bandwagon and will introduce an alternative to Democrats' proposal on Wednesday that would use federal dollars to increase low-earning workers' income, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Hawley, a Trump-style Republican who's considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, is breaking with the mainstream GOP orthodoxy in suggesting that he believes the federal minimum wage is too low.

Russell Contreras
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

States wrestle with how to teach slavery, genocide

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

States are considering proposals and plans that would exclude, or bolster, lessons on slavery and Native American removal in public schools.

Why it matters: Conservatives continue to attack The New York Times Magazine's "The 1619 Project" for confronting the U.S. legacy of slavery. Black, Latino, and Native American advocates are using the nation's current racial reckoning to push for more diverse history lessons to combat systemic racism.

