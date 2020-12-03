Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Conference of Mayors collects city songs for project to foster local pride

Courtesy: U.S. Conference of Mayors

Mayors from across the country have contributed songs written by local citizens to a growing collection being compiled by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Why it matters: The project, spearheaded by Mayor Greg Fischer of Louisville, Kentucky, is aimed at mustering local pride and solidarity — and supporting the arts.

Where it stands: So far, the City Song Project features submissions from Louisville, Chicago; Reno, Nevada; Austin, Texas; Detroit, Charleston, South Carolina; Oklahoma City; New Orleans; and Burnsville, Minnesota.

  • Titles include "Sweet Home Chicago," "Cha Cha Charleston" and "Unity OKC."
  • "Lift Up Louisville" was written by artists who included Louisville Orchestra music director Teddy Abrams. It was originally meant to raise money for the city's COVID-19 response fund.
  • Per the Louisville Courier Journal: "Fischer called it a 'love song' full of 'all genres of our musicians together ... in a way that hasn't been done before in our city.'" 

What they're saying: "I love the song," Mayor Steve Adler of Austin told me of the one he contributed, "Walk with Me Austin," which has a jazzy feel to it.

  • "We had a lot of people who contributed to it, who invested a lot of themselves and their talent into the projects," said Adler, noting that local artists have had trouble finding gigs during the pandemic.
  • The song itself reflects the current times, as it was "developed really at the crossroads of the pandemic and the George Floyd racial justice actions," Adler said. "It became something that was bigger than what I had thought it was initially going to be."

The bottom line: As the authors of "Lift Up Louisville" put it: "I never thought I'd see the day when we come together/by keeping ourselves so far away from one another/It's only for now, it's not forever."

  • "How long will we have to stay all cooped up in our homes? How much longer til we can hold our loved ones close?"

Jennifer A. Kingson
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Mayors fear long-lasting effects of COVID-19

Data: Menino Survey of Mayors; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. mayors tend to be an optimistic bunch, but a poll released Thursday finds them unusually pessimistic about prospects for post-pandemic recovery.

Why it matters: In a survey of mayors of 130 U.S. cities with more than 75,000 residents, 80% expect racial health disparities to widen, and an alarming number predict that schools, transit systems and small businesses will continue to suffer through 2021 and beyond.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
57 mins ago - Economy & Business

Warner Bros. to release all 2021 movies on HBO Max and in theaters at same time

Scene from "Dune." Credit: Warner Bros.

In a move that will undoubtedly shape the future of cinema for years to come, Warner Bros. said Thursday that it will release its entire 2021 film slate on HBO Max, the streaming service owned by its parent AT&T, at the same time that the films debut in theaters.

Why it matters: It's the latest and most aggressive effort by a movie studio to get its titles in front of audiences at home during the pandemic. The move is a major blow to movie exhibitors, which are already struggling to survive the pandemic.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Study: Increased COVID-19 testing can reduce transmission — Hospitalizations top 100,000 for the first time.
  2. Vaccine: Obama, Bush and Clinton willing to take vaccine in public — Vaccine shipment companies targeted by cyberattacks, IBM says.
  3. Politics: Fauci to meet with Biden transition for first time.
  4. Transportation: Delta will become first U.S. airline to launch COVID-19 contact tracing program.
  5. World: Azar's UN remarks to take aim at China.
  6. Sports: Tokyo Olympics weighs health tracking app in order to allow fan attendance.
