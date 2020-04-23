1 hour ago - Sports

Notre Dame women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw retires after 33 seasons

Kendall Baker

Photo: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Muffet McGraw retired Wednesday, stepping aside after 33 years as the women's basketball coach at Notre Dame.

The big picture: McGraw, 64, leaves behind a Hall of Fame legacy that includes nine Final Fours, two national titles and a 936-292 career record (.762), making her one of just five D-I basketball coaches with more than 930 wins (Mike Krzyzewski, Geno Auriemma, Pat Summit, Tara VanDerveer).

  • Former Notre Dame player and assistant coach Niele Ivey will take over as McGraw's successor after spending this season as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies.

What they're saying: "McGraw was a living embodiment of what she hoped to see — powerful women leading young women," writes the Chicago-Tribune's Shannon Ryan. "Winning on the court is only part of her legacy. Unapologetically promoting other women will be her greatest victory."

What's next: McGraw will stay on at Notre Dame to work on special projects like teaching and mentoring young coaches, and she hopes to continue her work as an advocate for female leaders.

"I am excited about the opportunity to continue to promote women's equality ... and to use my platform in any way that I can. I'd like to get involved in community work. I find that I've turned into a real activist and I'm really enjoying that right now."
— McGraw, via WSJ

Ursula Perano

Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds to tour for national unity

Anda Chu/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds are planning a tour to promote national unity amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump said at Wednesday's White House press briefing.

The big picture: Some demonstration squadrons will fly in unison, while others will fly individually, in a mission titled "Operation America Strong," as the Washington Post first reported based on defense officials and a memo. The flights will not feature stunts, and will avoid passing regions where people might congregate to promote social distancing.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Shelter orders place unique strain on roommate living

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Most of America has been ordered to shelter at home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, but that can be tricky for people who live with roommates.

Why it matters: Roommates may have a harder time mingling their separate lives under one roof and seeing eye to eye on how to stay safe than people who live with families or significant others.

Fadel Allassan

McConnell: Senate will confirm more judges as soon as it returns to session

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday the Senate will continue confirming President Trump's judicial nominations "as soon as we get back in session" on May 4.

Why it matters: McConnell has long viewed the transformation of the federal judiciary through the confirmation of young conservative judges as his defining legacy.

