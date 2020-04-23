Notre Dame women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw retires after 33 seasons

Muffet McGraw retired Wednesday, stepping aside after 33 years as the women's basketball coach at Notre Dame.

The big picture: McGraw, 64, leaves behind a Hall of Fame legacy that includes nine Final Fours, two national titles and a 936-292 career record (.762), making her one of just five D-I basketball coaches with more than 930 wins (Mike Krzyzewski, Geno Auriemma, Pat Summit, Tara VanDerveer).

Former Notre Dame player and assistant coach Niele Ivey will take over as McGraw's successor after spending this season as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies.

What they're saying: "McGraw was a living embodiment of what she hoped to see — powerful women leading young women," writes the Chicago-Tribune's Shannon Ryan. "Winning on the court is only part of her legacy. Unapologetically promoting other women will be her greatest victory."

What's next: McGraw will stay on at Notre Dame to work on special projects like teaching and mentoring young coaches, and she hopes to continue her work as an advocate for female leaders.

"I am excited about the opportunity to continue to promote women's equality ... and to use my platform in any way that I can. I'd like to get involved in community work. I find that I've turned into a real activist and I'm really enjoying that right now."