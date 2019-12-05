Mount Mary University's campus in Milwaukee may be getting a $40 million housing complex designated for aging nuns and single moms, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The big picture: Universities across the country are being forced to entice enrollment from non-traditional candidates who aren't first-time, full-time students straight out of high school.
- The university's 1,400 students include a women-only undergraduate program and graduate program open to men and women.
The state of play: Pending city approval, the project would include 52 assisted living units and 90 two-bedroom independent living units for School Sisters of Notre Dame, and other seniors. It's expected to break ground on the campus next year.
- And, it would have 16 to 24 dormitory units for enrolled single mothers along with their children.
- The living areas would be connected to a common area that would provide services to residents, possibly including an early childhood education center.
- The project is done through a partnership between School Sisters of Notre Dame, Mount Mary University and Milwaukee Catholic Home.
Yes, but: Nationwide enrollment shows adults over 35 years old is still a small percentage of post-secondary students.
Go deeper: Our higher education system is mismatched with the realities of modern life