The university's 1,400 students include a women-only undergraduate program and graduate program open to men and women.

The state of play: Pending city approval, the project would include 52 assisted living units and 90 two-bedroom independent living units for School Sisters of Notre Dame, and other seniors. It's expected to break ground on the campus next year.

And, it would have 16 to 24 dormitory units for enrolled single mothers along with their children.

The living areas would be connected to a common area that would provide services to residents, possibly including an early childhood education center.

The project is done through a partnership between School Sisters of Notre Dame, Mount Mary University and Milwaukee Catholic Home.

Yes, but: Nationwide enrollment shows adults over 35 years old is still a small percentage of post-secondary students.

Go deeper: Our higher education system is mismatched with the realities of modern life