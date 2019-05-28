Mount Everest death toll rises: U.S. man dies on descent from summit

Colorado attorney Christopher Kulish, 62, died on the descent from Mount Everest's summit Monday, AP reports, bringing the death toll on the world's highest mountain to 11 for this climbing season.

The big picture: The last time 11 or more people died on Everest was during an avalanche in 2015, according to The New York Times. Nepal has issued a record number of permits amid good climbing weather. There've been overcrowding issues, exposing climbers to high altitudes, wind and cold for longer.

