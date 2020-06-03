The mother of George Floyd's daughter spoke publicly on Tuesday for the first time, with their 6-year-old by her side, because she said she wants "everybody to know that this is what those officers took."

Details: "I'm here for my baby, and I’m here for George, because I want justice for him," Roxie Washington said at a news conference at Minneapolis City Hall, one week on from his death in police custody, as their daughter, Gianna, looked on.

"He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle. If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore."

— Roxie Washington

The big picture: Floyd's death has triggered protests nationwide and in several countries over the disparities between black and white communities.