Mother of George Floyd's daughter: I want justice for him

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter Gianna Floyd, attends a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The mother of George Floyd's daughter spoke publicly on Tuesday for the first time, with their 6-year-old by her side, because she said she wants "everybody to know that this is what those officers took."

Details: "I'm here for my baby, and I’m here for George, because I want justice for him," Roxie Washington said at a news conference at Minneapolis City Hall, one week on from his death in police custody, as their daughter, Gianna, looked on.

"He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle. If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore."  
— Roxie Washington

The big picture: Floyd's death has triggered protests nationwide and in several countries over the disparities between black and white communities.

  • Four Minneapolis police officers present when Floyd died on May 25 have been fired. White police officer Derek Chauvin has with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Minnesota files civil rights charge against police over George Floyd's killing

Police spray protesters with pepper spray during a demonstration outside the Third Police Precinct on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) announced an investigation on Tuesday into the conduct of the Minneapolis Police Department over the past decade, alongside a civil rights charge into the killing of George Floyd.

The big picture: Complaints of excessive force brought against the city's law enforcement officers "have become commonplace, especially by African-American residents," the New York Times reports.

George Floyd protests: What you need to know

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Clashes erupted between law enforcement and protesters in several major U.S. cities Saturday night as demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black men spread across the country.

The big picture: Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody is the latest reminder of the disparities between black and white communities in the U.S. and comes as African Americans grapple with higher death rates from the coronavirus and higher unemployment from trying to stem its spread.

Minneapolis police chief to George Floyd's brother: "Mr. Floyd died in our hands"

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo responded to George Floyd's brother on CNN Sunday evening, in the family's first exchange with the police department since Floyd's killing.

What they're saying: Philonise Floyd asked Arradondo if he plans to arrest all officers involved in his brother's death. "Being silent, or not intervening, to me, you're complicit. So I don't see a level of distinction any different," he responded, adding that "Mr. Floyd died in our hands, and so I see that as being complicit." He noted charges would come through the county attorney office.

