Norway is the world's most resilient country in 2019, according to a report from commercial property insurer FM Global.

What it means: The resilience index ranks 130 countries and territories according to their resilience to disruptive events. It ranks countries by economic productivity, political stability, control of corruption and corporate governance.

Winners: Norway was followed among the top 10 countries by Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, the central U.S. (because the U.S. and other large and diverse countries were divided into regions) and the U.K.

The intrigue: The biggest mover on the list from 2018's report was Rwanda, which FM Global notes is the "Singapore of Africa." It climbed 35 places to No. 72.

