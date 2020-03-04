The most popular college basketball teams across the country
Courtesy: Vivid Seats
Texas Tech, Kentucky and Minnesota are the most popular college basketball teams when broken down by county, according to a map powered by Vivid Seats ticket sales data.
By the numbers: Texas has by far the most counties of any state, including a number of sparsely populated ones near Texas Tech, which tops the list in 119 counties, so that's a big reason why the Red Raiders are in the lead.
- Texas Tech (119 counties)
- Kentucky (116)
- Minnesota (97)
- Arkansas (96)
- Nebraska (88)
Worth noting:
- Duke claims 20 counties, but only three in North Carolina — evidence of the Blue Devils' national following and their stiff in-state competition.
- Arkansas is the only program that owns an entire state, claiming all 75 counties.