The most popular college basketball teams across the country

Texas Tech, Kentucky and Minnesota are the most popular college basketball teams when broken down by county, according to a map powered by Vivid Seats ticket sales data.

By the numbers: Texas has by far the most counties of any state, including a number of sparsely populated ones near Texas Tech, which tops the list in 119 counties, so that's a big reason why the Red Raiders are in the lead.

Texas Tech (119 counties) Kentucky (116) Minnesota (97) Arkansas (96) Nebraska (88)

Worth noting: