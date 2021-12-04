Will ChaseAnnelise CaposellaAllie Carl
Economy & Business

7. What we're craving during the pandemic

Most popular orders. Data: Uber Eats; Graphic: Annelise Capossela, Allie Carl and Will Chase/Axios

French fries and pad thai may be the most popular food deliveries over the past 12 months.

  • But, are you craving prosciutto with a side of pickles? How about watermelon with a squeeze of mustard?
  • Those are some of the crazy combos in the Uber Eats 2021 Cravings Report, Axios' Annelise Capossela, Will Chase and Allie Carl write.
