7. What we're craving during the pandemic
French fries and pad thai may be the most popular food deliveries over the past 12 months.
- But, are you craving prosciutto with a side of pickles? How about watermelon with a squeeze of mustard?
- Those are some of the crazy combos in the Uber Eats 2021 Cravings Report, Axios' Annelise Capossela, Will Chase and Allie Carl write.
