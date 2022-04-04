Morningstar buying private debt data giant LCD for $650 million

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Morningstar has agreed to buy Leveraged Commentary & Data from Standard & Poor's and will integrate the private debt data giant into its PitchBook subsidiary.

Why it matters: Private equity relies heavily on investment data, and firms pay big to the small handful of companies that can deliver it consistently and efficiently. Today, that universe is shifting.

The deal is valued at up to $650 million, including a $600 million up-front cash payment.

Behind the scenes: S&P agreed to sell several businesses to secure regulatory approval for its $44 billion merger with IHS Markit, which closed in February.

Morningstar kicked the tires on one of them, CUSIP, which ultimately sold to FactSet for $1.9 billion.

But it viewed LCD as the deeper strategic fit with PitchBook, which is much stronger on equity data than on debt data. Plus, there's the secondary benefit of weakening S&P's Capital IQ product, which PitchBook has always viewed as its top rival.

The sale process is said to have been competitive, which explains the multiple on LCD's $56 million in annual revenue.

By the numbers: LCD reports having more than 60 employees, while PitchBook founder and CEO John Gabbert tells Axios that his company has over 2,500 people and "is nearing 8,000 institutional customers."

Gabbert also says there's no internal talk of a spinout for PitchBook, which Morningstar bought in 2017 for $225 million. "They've genuinely let us operate independently, which really is unusual."

The bottom line: Founded in 2006, PitchBook was much later to the PE data game than were firms like S&P. With this deal, it's the 800-pound gorilla.