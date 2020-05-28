45 mins ago - Economy & Business

2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 2.1 million people filed for unemployment last week, the Department of Labor said on Thursday.

Why it matters: Even as states reopen their economies, the number of newly filed unemployment applications remains historically high as the pandemic slams the labor market.

The big picture: The number of weekly jobless claims during the coronavirus crisis peaked at 6.9 million in late March. While the pace of newly filed applications has slowed, they are still higher than at any point in modern history before the pandemic hit.

  • The headline figure released by the Labor Department doesn't include those who last week filed for "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance," which extends unemployment benefits to the self-employed and gig workers under the federal stimulus bill.
  • 38 states reported 1.2 million Americans applied for that program last week. Other states still aren't reporting how many people are applying for this program to the Department of Labor.

By the numbers: The total number of people continuing to receive unemployment benefits — after initially applying — fell by 3.9 million to 21 million. That's still more than three times higher than the prior record set back in 2009.

  • This figure reports with a two-week lag.

Between the lines: Businesses have reported trouble getting laid off or furloughed workers to come back.

  • In a Federal Reserve survey of businesses around the country released Wednesday, "workers' health concerns, limited access to child care, and generous unemployment insurance benefits" were among the reasons businesses said workers weren't returning.
  • The CARES Act grants an additional $600 in benefits per week to jobless Americans, on top of the amount usually paid out weekly.
  • Those benefits end in July — and there's debate among economists and policymakers about whether that additional payout of benefits should be extended.

What's next: The government's May jobs report will be released next week, and economists expect the unemployment rate to be north of 20%.

When going back to work isn't safe

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As states open up, businesses are starting to call their employees back to work, but many don’t feel safe going back.

Why it matters: This is poised to be the next big challenge in the American economy: workers may be forced to chose between their health and their livelihood.

The end of the beginning on energy companies' net-zero carbon pledges

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Activist investors' push to make the world's largest energy companies commit to ambitious climate targets is entering a new phase.

Why it matters: A key thing to watch now is whether and how energy giants start providing more granular information on how to transform the pledges into concrete steps.

Sports betting stocks are surging despite the lack of live games

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite the lack of live games, sports betting stocks have performed particularly well over the past month, highlighted by fantasy sports/betting platform, DraftKings, and gaming operator, Penn National.

By the numbers: Since going public on April 24, DraftKings' stock is up 82%, while Penn National Gaming — which acquired Barstool Sports in January — is up 130%.

