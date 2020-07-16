Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) on Wednesday issued a statewide order requiring people in the state to use face coverings in public indoor spaces effective immediately to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Montana is the 26th state in addition to the District of Columbia to mandate the use of face masks as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the U.S.

What they're saying: "Many Montanans answered the call to mask up – a call that came from our hospitals, nurses, and doctors, our vibrant small business community, our frontline workers, and our high-risk neighbors. But we need even more Montanans, and the visitors who come here, to mask up," Bullock wrote on Twitter.

The big picture: The state has reported 2,096 cases and 34 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Montana reported 109 new cases on Tuesday.

