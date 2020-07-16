1 hour ago - Health

Montana governor issues mask mandate

Steve Bullock in 2019. Photo: Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) on Wednesday issued a statewide order requiring people in the state to use face coverings in public indoor spaces effective immediately to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Montana is the 26th state in addition to the District of Columbia to mandate the use of face masks as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the U.S.

What they're saying: "Many Montanans answered the call to mask up – a call that came from our hospitals, nurses, and doctors, our vibrant small business community, our frontline workers, and our high-risk neighbors. But we need even more Montanans, and the visitors who come here, to mask up," Bullock wrote on Twitter.

The big picture: The state has reported 2,096 cases and 34 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Montana reported 109 new cases on Tuesday.

Go deeper: Walmart will require all customers to wear masks

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Alabama's Republican Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide mask mandate on Wednesday as coronavirus cases continued to soar across the South, saying at a press conference: "We're pleading with the people of Alabama to wear a mask."

The big picture: Montana is now the 26th state, in addition to the District of Columbia, that has issued some form of mask mandate as new infections surge across the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Florida is the new domestic epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's on track to keep getting worse.

Why it matters: Of the 20 U.S. metro areas with the highest daily case growth, nine are in Florida. The state health department announced 132 new deaths yesterday, the most the state has seen since the pandemic began.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
11 hours ago - Health

Alabama's GOP governor issues statewide mask mandate

Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Alabama's Republican Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide mask mandate on Wednesday as coronavirus cases continued to soar across the South, saying at a press conference: "We're pleading with the people of Alabama to wear a mask."

Why it matters: Alabama has reported more than 56,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,100 deaths, with more than 2,000 new infections reported on Tuesday. Approximately 30 Alabama hospitals have limited or no ICU beds available, and only about 12% of ICU beds are available statewide, according to state health officer Scott Harris.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow