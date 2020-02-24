16 mins ago - Economy & Business

Mom and pop investors splurge on stocks

Dion Rabouin

The New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 21. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trading volume at online and discount brokers like TD Ameritrade and the recently acquired E*Trade has exploded over the past year, Bloomberg reports, with TD Ameritrade alone having seen million-trade days multiplying at a "record pace."

What's happening: So-called mom and pop retail investors are chasing the U.S. bull market via online brokerages, thanks largely to top brokerage firms cutting trading fees to zero.

Driving the news: "[D]aily average revenue trades ... have almost doubled to an all-time high since last September, data compiled by Sundial Research showed," per Bloomberg.

  • "The latest leg of [retail trader] emergence times closely with October, when E*Trade, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade slashed commission fees to zero."

Details: At TD Ameritrade, there were 38 days when the number of trades topped 1 million during the fiscal first quarter that ended Dec. 31, Steve Boyle, TD's interim president and CEO, told Bloomberg. That compares to 23 such days in all of fiscal year 2019.

  • E*Trade's daily average revenue trades have increased 74%.

Courtenay BrownRashaan Ayesh

Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade in a $13 billion deal

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Morgan Stanley is buying E*Trade Financial, the company known for helping everyday Americans manage their money, in a $13 billion all-stock deal, the investment bank said Thursday.

Why it matters: The deal signals Morgan Stanley's desire to bulk up in wealth management, a strong profit arm of its business model. As the WSJ notes, Wall Street banks have been looking for steadier sources of revenue, now that "postcrisis regulations and a long period of eerie calm in the markets" have taken a toll on profits.

Courtenay BrownDion Rabouin

U.S. GDP growth slows to 2.3% in 2019

Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Note: Shows GDP average over the full year vs. prior year; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.1% annual rate in the final quarter of last year, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. For all of 2019, economic growth came in at 2.3% — less than the 2.9% in 2018.

Why it matters: The initial estimates from the government show that 2019 was the slowest pace of economic growth since Trump took office. The boost from the tax cuts gave way to pain from the trade war. Exports slumped last year, while uncertain business leaders held off on spending.

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen

Bloomberg's baggage, and barrage

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Top 2020 Democrats, armed with decades of opposition research, plan to savage Mike Bloomberg as a Democratic Trump — an egomaniac New York billionaire who's stained by sexism and racial slights, and hell-bent on buying power and puppeteering mass media.

Why it matters: Bloomberg knows it's coming, has rehearsed his retorts, readied ads and policy plans to deflect, and will unleash $1.5 billion more on ads and staff to clean up any damage.

