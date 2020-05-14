1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Mnuchin, Powell to testify next week

Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell will both testify before the Senate Banking committee next Tuesday as part of oversight of the CARES Act, which requires them to give quarterly updates to Congress on economic programs.

Why it matters: The Treasury and the Fed have been closely linked amid the downturn. Mnuchin at one point was speaking to Powell "30 times a day." This hearing will be the first time since the coronavirus crisis began that the pair will publicly — albeit virtually — appear together.

What to watch: Mnuchin has cautioned against moving too quickly with additional stimulus. Powell said this week that more fiscal action is needed.

Fed chair Powell warns of "lasting" economic damage without more stimulus

Screengrab of Powell's virtual news conference last month. Photo: Federal Reserve via Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Congress may need to do more to prevent a worse economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, in an interview with the Peterson Institute's Adam Posen on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Powell warned of dire economic consequences without additional stimulus. While the Fed has responded to the pandemic with the most aggressive policy actions in the central bank's history, it doesn't have the power to get money directly in the hands of Americans and businesses in the form of grants like Congress does.

Powell joins the battle over fiscal spending

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

After the House of Representatives released a proposed $3 trillion relief bill on Tuesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell weighed in, backing calls for Congress to do more to battle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Expectations for the pandemic-fueled recession are morphing from a short-term downturn to a potentially yearslong slog and economists are urging policymakers to adjust government spending accordingly.

CDC posts revised reopening guidelines after White House intervention

CDC director Robert Redfield. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted new guidance on Thursday that advises businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, and more on how to safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The White House coronavirus task force asked the CDC to revise a more extensive set of guidelines that the agency had prepared more than a month ago, believing it was "overly prescriptive," an administration official told Axios' Alayna Treene.

