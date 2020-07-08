1 hour ago - Sports

Major League Soccer kicks off its coronavirus comeback

Graphic: Axios Visuals

The Major League Soccer is Back Tournament kicks off Wednesday at Walt Disney World with a hometown clash between Orlando City, which played its home games there in 2014, and first-year franchise Inter Miami.

Worth noting: Though all 26 teams were slated to participate, FC Dallas has withdrawn due to nearly a third of the team testing positive for coronavirus.

  • Nashville's opening match, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has also been postponed after five players tested positive.

How it works: The tournament is broken into a group stage (July 8–23) and a knockout stage (July 25–Aug. 11).

  • Group stage: The top three teams from Group A, the top two from Groups B–F and the next three teams with the best record advance to the Round of 16. All group stage games (three per team) count towards regular season records.
  • Knockout stage: Beginning with the Round of 16, the remainder of the tournament will be played for two things — a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League and a share of the $1.1 million prize pool. These games do not count towards the regular season.
  • Remainder of season: After the tournament, MLS hopes to conclude its regular season in teams' home markets. No schedule has been set yet.

What to watch: Thanks to the format, fans will be treated to four great intra-"state" rivalry matches in the group stage.

  • Orlando vs. Miami: The tournament opener is the first Florida Derby in 19 years.
  • LAFC vs. LA Galaxy: El Tráfico is just two years and six meetings old, with LAFC finally getting its first win in last year's playoffs.
  • Toronto vs. Montreal: The 401 Derby pits Eastern Canada's dual powers against each other.
  • Cincinnati vs. Columbus: The "Hell is Real Derby" debuted last season, with each side picking up a win and tying the third game.

Orion Rummler
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harvard and MIT sue Trump administration over rule barring foreign students from online classes

A Harvard Law School graduate on campus before attending an online graduation ceremony on May 28. Photo: Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Harvard and MIT on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security to block federal guidance that would largely bar foreign college students from taking classes if their universities move classes entirely online in the fall.

The big picture: Colleges, which often rely heavily on tuition from international students, face a unique challenge to safely get students back to class during the coronavirus pandemic. Some elite institutions, like Harvard, have already made the decision to go virtual.

Axios
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 11,856,991 — Total deaths: 544,871 — Total recoveries — 6,473,170Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,996,333 — Total deaths: 131,481 — Total recoveries: 936,476 — Total tested: 36,878,106Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths are rising in hotspots — Déjà vu sets in as testing issues rise and PPE dwindles.
  4. Travel: How the pandemic changed mobility habits, by state.
  5. 🎧Podcast: A misinformation "infodemic" is here.
Sara Fischer
1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook auditors say it's failing on civil rights

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The findings from a new civil rights audit commissioned and released by Facebook show that the tech giant repeatedly failed to address issues of hatred, bigotry and manipulation on its platform.

Why it matters: The report comes as Facebook confronts a growing advertiser boycott and criticism for prioritizing freedom of speech over limiting misinformation and protecting users targeted by hate speech.

