The MLB entered its first work stoppage since 1995 after the players’ collective bargaining agreement expired at midnight this morning.

Why it matters: What’s happening with the players feels very similar to the larger labor movements taking place this year — workers are asking for a bigger piece of the pie commensurate with their value.

The nuance with baseball is that workers (the players) want to earn more money earlier in their careers when they’re in their athletic prime.

One analogy: Imagine a younger John Deere factory worker was better at putting together tractors than his older counterparts (better hand-eye coordination, faster, etc.), but his union’s collective bargaining agreement stipulates that earnings are capped in the first six years of his career.