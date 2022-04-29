MLB suspends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for 2 seasons for violating domestic violence policy
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two seasons — or 324 games — after an "extensive investigation" for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the league announced on Friday.
The big picture: The former All-Star had faced criminal charges for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a San Diego woman, but the charges were dropped in February after investigators said they were unable to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
- Bauer had previously denied her allegations, and has filed suit against his accuser, AP reports.
What they're saying: Bauer said in a statement that he intends to appeal the suspension and expects to prevail.
- "In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy," Bauer said.
Details: Commissioner Rob Manfred said that Bauer would be suspended without pay, effective immediately.
- Bauer had been placed on leave in July 2021 when allegations first surfaced.
- The league and MLB Players Association eventually agreed to extend his paid leave through the rest of the season.