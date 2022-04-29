Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two seasons — or 324 games — after an "extensive investigation" for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the league announced on Friday.

The big picture: The former All-Star had faced criminal charges for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a San Diego woman, but the charges were dropped in February after investigators said they were unable to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

What they're saying: Bauer said in a statement that he intends to appeal the suspension and expects to prevail.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy," Bauer said.

Details: Commissioner Rob Manfred said that Bauer would be suspended without pay, effective immediately.