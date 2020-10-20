1 hour ago - Sports

Ranking MLB's all-time rosters

We've compiled and ranked the all-time rosters for all 30 MLB franchises (as we did with the NBA), taking into account players, franchise success and a little bit of gut feeling.

Note: Each team has six, position-agnostic outfielders. When, for example, you see Rickey Henderson in left field instead of center in the Athletics' graphic, it's not a mistake — he's just one of their starting outfielders.

The rankings:

  • 30-21: No. 30 Tampa Bay Rays, No. 29 Kansas City Royals, No. 28 Arizona Diamondbacks, No. 27 Toronto Blue Jays, No. 26 Los Angeles Angels, No. 25 San Diego Padres, No. 24 Colorado Rockies, No. 23 Milwaukee Brewers, No. 22 Washington Nationals, No. 21 New York Mets.
  • 20-11: No. 20 Miami Marlins, No. 19 Baltimore Orioles, No. 18 Minnesota Twins, No. 17 Houston Astros, No. 16 Chicago White Sox, No. 15 Philadelphia Phillies, No. 14 Atlanta Braves, No. 13 Pittsburgh Pirates, No. 12 Seattle Mariners, No. 11 Texas Rangers.
  • 10-1: No. 10 Cleveland Indians, No. 9 Los Angeles Dodgers, No. 8 Oakland Athletics, No. 7 Chicago Cubs, No. 6 St. Louis Cardinals, No. 5 Cincinnati Reds, No. 4 Detroit Tigers, No. 3 San Francisco Giants, No. 2 Boston Red Sox, No. 1 New York Yankees.

And now, the rosters ...

30. Tampa Bay Rays
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

They're tied for the youngest franchise in MLB, so it's hard to blame Tampa Bay for coming in dead last here. It's also part of their charm, as they've become known for putting together teams who are much greater than the sum of their parts (see: the 2020 AL champion Rays!).

  • Year established: 1998
  • All-time record: 1,726-1,896 (.477)
  • World Series Championships: 0
  • Hall of Famers (on this roster): 0

Notes:

  • James Shields: Easy to forget now, but he was one of the premier pitchers in the league not so long ago. His 11 complete games in 2011 are the most since Randy Johnson had 12 in 1999.
  • Catchers: They're generally the weakest part of any lineup, but 7.6 combined WAR is particularly egregious. Wilson Ramos played just 142 games for them and his 25 HR is fourth all-time among Rays catchers.
  • Carl Crawford: What happened here?!? Nine years as a stud in Tampa (35.6 WAR) earned him a massive seven-year contract worth $142 million with the Red Sox in 2011, but he compiled just 3.6 additional WAR over the next six seasons before being released and then retiring.
29. Kansas City Royals
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

I like the Royals. George Brett's an inner-circle Hall of Famer (No. 35 on The Athletic's Top-100 all-time), the bullpen is strong and the defense for this team would be stout. Still, you can't score if you can't hit, and there are just too many easy outs in this lineup.

  • Year established: 1969
  • All-time record: 3,927-4,256 (.480)
  • World Series Championships: 2
  • Hall of Famers (on this roster): 1

Notes:

  • George Brett will always be a legend for the pine tar incident. His peak five-year WAR of 38.5 (age 23-27) was pretty impressive, too. (Nolan Arenado from age 23–27? 28.3 WAR.)
  • 3B coach Mike Jirschele probably made the right move not sending Alex Gordon, but it sure didn't feel that way at the time. Game 7, two outs, bottom nine, down one, chance for a little league homer to tie it up ... and he's held at third! Okay, probably should have sent him after all.
28. Arizona Diamondbacks
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Tied with Tampa as the youngest franchise, at least they edged out one older club in these rankings. Seems that winning the World Series with a Game 7 walk-off against the greatest closer of all time earns you brownie points with me. (See, told ya the Royals should've sent Gordon!)

  • Year established: 1998
  • All-time record: 1,788-1,836 (.493)
  • World Series Championships: 1
  • Hall of Famers (on this roster): 1

Notes:

  • Randy Johnson was an animal. Already solidified as one of the best in the game in Seattle (one Cy Young, three other top-three finishes), he joined Arizona at 35 ... and proceeded to win four straight Cy Young awards!
  • Teammate Curt Schilling, meanwhile, couldn't quite get over the hump, placing second to Johnson in both '01 and '02.
27. Toronto Blue Jays
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another day, another team that won a World Series on a walk-off! I feel particularly compelled to mention it for Toronto because the hero, Joe Carter, was my final cut for this roster. His overall numbers weren't quite strong enough, but he and the Blue Jays will always have this.

  • Year established: 1977
  • All-time record: 3,415-3,486 (.495)
  • World Series Championships: 2
  • Hall of Famers (on this roster): 2

Notes:

  • Roger Clemens as a Blue Jay: Two seasons, 20.3 WAR and two Cy Young awards. Absurd.
  • Poor Fred McGriff. DH for my last-ranked Rays lineup, where he played his twilight years; wallowing in the Blue Jays utility spot; and, spoiler alert, the Braves roster was too strong to include him. A true victim of circumstance. *Pours one out*
26. Los Angeles Angels
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

They may be in the bottom five overall, but they can hang their hat on having a superbly deep outfield, anchored by someone who may very well become the single greatest baseball player who ever lived. Not bad.

  • Year established: 1961
  • All-time record: 4,709 - 4,719 (.499)
  • World Series Championships: 1
  • Hall of Famers (on this roster): 3

Notes:

  • Nolan Ryan was a machine, spending at least five seasons on four different teams, comprising the longest career in MLB history — 27 seasons (tied with Cap Anson). He also had the most no-hitters (7), strikeouts (5,714) and walks (2,795), while allowing the fewest hits per nine innings (6.6).
  • Fun closer facts: Francisco Rodriguez, or K-Rod, holds the MLB single-season saves record (62 in 2008), while Bryan Harvey earned the first save in Marlins history.
25. San Diego Padres
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

For a team with the worst winning percentage of all 30 franchises and no World Series titles to its name, the Padres made out alright, beating five other teams' lineups. No team is more well equipped to hit it past the opposing shortstop while preventing balls from making it past their own, and that's to say nothing of their bright future, anchored by Manny Machado and Dominican wunderkind Fernando Tatís Jr.

  • Year established: 1969
  • All-time record: 3,784-4,412 (.462)
  • World Series Championships: 0
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 5

Notes:

  • Tony Gwynn is on the short list of greatest hitters of all time. His eight batting titles are tied with Rogers Hornsby for most in the NL, while his .338 lifetime average ranks 18th (but is by far the best for any player in the last 70 years). In 541 PA (nearly a full season's worth) against Hall of Famers in his career, he batted .331 with just 26 strikeouts.
  • Trevor Hoffman held the saves record (601) before Mariano Rivera passed him (652). The next closest total? 478, by Lee Smith.
24. Colorado Rockies
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Honestly, you look at the names in this lineup and wonder why it's not at least five or six spots higher, but then you remember the Coors Effect and say, "Ah. Right." I hate being that guy, and perhaps I'm docking them for their advantageous environment more than I should — but life goes on.

  • Year established: 1993
  • All-time record: 2,059-2,314 (.471)
  • World Series Championships: 0
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 1

Notes:

  • Larry Walker is one of the inductees in the most recent Hall of Fame class, making him the first member of the Rockies in the Hall.
  • Nolan Arenado's offensive numbers may benefit from Coors, but that glove is all him. His seven straight Gold Gloves to begin his career are the most ever for an infielder, and second only to Ichiro's 10. Will he get No. 8 this season?
23. Milwaukee Brewers
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

What is it about stars from the 1980s that just hits different? I can't explain it except to say that Paul Molitor and Robin Yount both occupy a spot in my brain for players that I know were incredible, but can recall very few highlights or tangible reasons as to why I know that. Does that make sense? No? Cool.

  • Year established: 1969
  • All-time record: 3,942-4,248 (.481)
  • World Series Championships: 0
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 3

Notes:

  • Yelich's first two seasons in Milwaukee were so outrageous that he's already made their all-time roster. Two years, 14.3 WAR, two batting titles and one MVP (which probably should have been two). We'll cut him some slack for a poor 2020.
  • I miss Prince Fielder. He averaged 33 HR, 94 RBI and 81 walks in his seven seasons with Milwaukee, but five years later injuries forced him to retire at 32. Boo.
22. Washington Nationals
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Just wanted to take this space to quickly mention Jayson Werth, who didn't quite make the cut with a two-year peak (8.8 WAR) that comprised nearly his entire statistical contribution to the team (seven years, 9 WAR total). But a star deciding to sign with a club mired in mediocrity and then taking the mantle of emotional leader through a decade that saw them win the fourth most games in the sport is much more impactful than his on-field production. Plus: this home run.

  • Year established: 1969 (as Montreal Expos)
  • All-time record: 4,003-4,183 (.489)
  • World Series Championships: 1
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 6

Notes:

  • Stephen Strasburg became just the third pitcher (Randy Johnson, Francisco Rodríguez) to earn five wins in a single postseason last October, but he's the first to go a perfect 5-0.
  • Anthony Rendon's success en route to the 2019 World Series, particularly in clutch situations, was staggering. The Nats played in five elimination games, and in the seventh inning or later of those games, Rendon went 5-for-7 with 3 HR, 2 doubles, and 6 RBI.
21. New York Mets
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

David Wright was the best. Right up there with the Penny Hardaways and Brandon Roys of the world as an all-time "what if?" He made 40 doubles, 30 homers, 20 steals and a .300 average happen like clockwork, and then spinal stenosis came and wiped it all out in an instant. It's really just not fair. Neither — in a significantly more important way — is the fact that we lost the great Tom Seaver back in August. "The Franchise" was truly one of a kind.

  • Year established: 1962
  • All-time record: 4,474-4,842 (.480)
  • World Series Championships: 2
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 2

Notes:

  • Daniel Murphy's epic 2015 postseason set the record for most consecutive playoff games with a HR (6). They came against Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke, Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and Fernando Rodney. Wild.
  • Dwight Gooden's 1.53 ERA in 1985 is the lowest since Bob Gibson's 1.12 in 1968, which was so dominant it forced MLB to lower the mound the next season.
  • Jesse Orosco and John Franco pitched the most (1,252) and third-most (1,119) games in MLB history, respectively.
20. Miami Marlins
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

They aren't particularly deep, as you'd expect from such a young franchise, but their first-stringers are top notch across the board and their starting rotation is especially talented. Winning two World Series in your first decade as a franchise is impressive, regardless of their overall futility since. But after a surprise run to the NLDS, perhaps things are looking up for the fish?

  • Year established: 1993
  • All-time record: 2,021-2,343 (.463)
  • World Series Championships: 2
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 0

Notes:

  • Gordon and Pierre make for the fastest set of utility players on either side of the Mississippi. Gordon's 330 SB are the most since he debuted in 2011, while Juan Pierre's 614 are the 18th-most ever.
  • Fernández was on his way to perennial Cy Young contender status when he was taken far too soon. His 2.58 ERA was second-best in baseball during his career (2013-16), and I will absolutely never forget this incredible moment.
19. Baltimore Orioles
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

We all know Cal Ripken's biggest claim to fame is his consecutive games streak (2,632), but focusing on that sells short just how dominant he was on the field. His nine-year peak (age 22-30) saw him average 7.2 WAR, 34 2B, 26 HR and 94 RBI while winning two MVPs, one of which was an 11.5 WAR season — the 11th best ever for a position player.

  • Year established: 1901
  • All-time record: 8,793-9,763 (.474)
  • World Series Championships: 3
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 8

Notes:

  • Palmer is one of just two pitchers (Sandy Koufax) to win three Cy Young Awards and three World Series.
  • Britton holds the record for the lowest single-season ERA ever for a pitcher with at least 65 IP (0.54 in 2016).
  • Jack Powell did his best to prove the uselessness of pitcher wins as a stat, compiling a 117-143 record across 10 seasons despite sporting a sterling 2.63 ERA.
18. Minnesota Twins
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

This team is super deep, and the heart of the order is scary: Harmon Killebrew led the league in homers six times, Rod Carew and Joe Mauer won a combined 10 batting titles and Kirby Puckett led the league in hits four times. They're also the clubhouse leader in best names ranking. Killebrew? Kirby? Goose!?! Killer stuff.

  • Year established: 1901 (as the Washington Senators)
  • All-time record: 8,939-9,627 (.481)
  • World Series Championships: 3
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 8

Notes:

  • Johnson's career was pure lunacy. He ranks second only to Babe Ruth (182.5) in total WAR (164.5), tossed an MLB record 110 shutouts and one-sixth of his career starts ended in a complete game shutout.
  • Kaat was a quiet assassin on the mound. He was a strong pitcher, sure, but for someone who isn't exactly a household name, he amassed the second-most Gold Gloves ever (16, tied with Brooks Robinson, behind Greg Maddux's 18).
17. Houston Astros
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

All I can say, on behalf of nearly the entire baseball-loving community, is THANK YOU TAMPA BAY RAYS.

  • Year established: 1962
  • All-time record: 4,630-4,697 (.496)
  • World Series Championships: 1
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 4

Notes:

  • Bagwell won the MVP in 1994 with a 1.201 OPS. Yes, it was a strike-shortened season; but still, here's the full list of players to ever record a 1.200 OPS — Babe Ruth (7x), Barry Bonds (4x), Ted Williams (2x), Rogers Hornsby (2x), Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig, Mark McGwire and Frank Thomas (also 1994).
  • Verlander is one of just two players (Randy Johnson) to win a Cy Young and throw a no-hitter for multiple teams. OK, technically there's a third, but unfortunately the award didn't yet exist when he did it — Cy Young!
16. Chicago White Sox
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The infamous 1919 Black Sox scandal, in which the White Sox "allegedly" threw the 1919 World Series in a gambling scheme, was an ugly mark on a great game, but it sure had some interesting consequences. Most importantly, we never would have gotten "Field of Dreams." Can you imagine?

  • Year established: 1901
  • All-time record: 9,318-9,240 (.502)
  • World Series Championships: 3
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 11

Notes:

  • Walsh has the best ERA (1.82) and FIP (2.02) in baseball history. Is that good?
  • Sale has the best strikeout-to-walk ratio of all time (5.37). It's still wild he's never won a Cy Young (seven straight finishes in the top-six before last year), and now we'll have to wait and see how his reconstructed elbow holds up.
15. Philadelphia Phillies
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

They might only have one obvious all-timer in their starting lineup (Mike Schmidt), but it's rounded out by a roster of truly stellar second bananas. Also, Dick Allen is definitely the leader in the category of "guys I knew nothing about whose Baseball Reference page made my jaw drop."

  • Year established: 1883
  • All-time record: 9,853-11,032 (.472)
  • World Series Championships: 2
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 9

Notes:

  • Carlton finished 36% of the games he started and is one of just four pitchers (Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Greg Maddux) to win four Cy Youngs.
  • Utley was so much better than I remembered. How do I put this: During Utley's peak (2005-09), he rattled off five straight seasons of 7+ WAR, while Nolan Arenado has yet to amass 7 WAR in even a single season.
14. Atlanta Braves
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

If these rankings were based solely on rotations, you'd be hard pressed to top the Braves. When you're deciding between Tom Glavine and John Smoltz as your fifth starter, you're in good shape. Oh yeah, Hank Aaron's pretty good, too.

  • Year established: 1876
  • All-time record: 10,732-10,684 (.501)
  • World Series Championships: 3
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 12

Notes:

  • Mathews' Braves career spanned their final season in Boston, the entire run in Milwaukee and the first year in Atlanta.
  • Aaron is the all-time leader in both RBI (2,297) and total bases (6,856).
  • C. Jones is the NL's all-time leader in HR by a switch hitter (468), and is the only switch hitter with 400 HR and a .300 career average.
  • Maddux's 18 Gold Gloves are the most ever, and he's the only pitcher in history to win at least 15 games for 17 straight seasons.
13. Pittsburgh Pirates
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Is there an athlete across all sports with a better combination of talent and heart than Roberto Clemente? Andrew McCutchen really was his perfect successor in Pittsburgh, and I wish he'd found a way to spend his whole career as a Pirate.

  • Year established: 1882
  • All-time record: 10,564-10,446 (.503)
  • World Series Championships: 5
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 11

Notes:

  • Kiner's seven consecutive HR titles (1946-52) is the most ever. He didn't just get lucky with a down era, either, averaging 42 per year during the streak.
  • Wagner is one of just six players to score over 100 in the "black ink test," which measures how many times you led the league in a given category (highlighted on Baseball Reference in bold, "black ink").
12. Seattle Mariners
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

How could a team with so little history and success nearly crack the top 10? Look at the names in this batting order, that's how. Also, I'm having trouble coming up with something more beautiful than Griffey and Canó's swings in the same lineup.

  • Year established: 1977
  • All-time record: 3,246-3,655 (.470)
  • World Series Championships: 0
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 3

Notes:

  • Ichiro holds the record for most hits in a season (262), most consecutive 200-hit seasons (10) and most consecutive Gold Gloves to begin a career (10). Seems decent.
  • Beltré is in a four-way tie for the most cycles (3) and Cameron is one of just 18 players to smash four HR in a game (all before the 6th inning!).
  • Moyer gave up more HR than any other pitcher in history (522). That's what happens when you play 25 seasons and don't hang 'em up until you're 49.
11. Texas Rangers
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

At last, we've reached the final "modern" franchise, as the top ten teams still to come were all established in the early-20th century or before. I'm sure I'll get plenty of flak for them being this high, but I just took one look at the lineup and became enamored of its sheer power.

  • Year established: 1961 (as the Washington Senators)
  • All-time record: 4,522-4,955 (.477)
  • World Series Championships: 0
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 2

Notes:

  • Palmeiro and A-Rod are two of just six players in the 500 HR/3,000 H club (Albert Pujols, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Eddie Murray).
  • Darvish has the most strikeouts per nine innings (11.1) in baseball history.
10. Cleveland Indians
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The power-speed combo on this team is off the charts, and with four legitimate leadoff options, I've pushed Kenny Lofton — probably the fastest guy on the team — down to the ninth spot as the "second leadoff," charged with turning the lineup over to a trio of guys with a combined .425 OBP.

  • Year established: 1901 (as the Cleveland Bluebirds)
  • All-time record: 9,512-9,062 (.512)
  • World Series Championships: 2
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 11

Notes:

  • Speaker holds the record for most doubles (792) and Lajoie is eighth (657).
  • Thome holds the record for most walk-off HR (13).
  • Joss is the all-time WHIP leader (0.968).
  • Jackson's .356 lifetime average is third all time (Ty Cobb, .366; Rogers Hornsby, .359).
  • Doby debuted just three months after Jackie Robinson in 1947, breaking the AL color barrier.
9. Los Angeles Dodgers
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

They've got to have the best overall battery, right? Every starting pitcher's in the Hall (except Kershaw, who'll get there) and both catchers are, too. Mike Piazza may be wearing a Mets hat in Cooperstown, but he was never better than his seven years in L.A., with a 160 OPS+ and .331 average. Can they finally break their three decade championship drought this week in Texas?

  • Year established: 1884 (as Brooklyn Atlantics and later Dodgers)
  • All-time record: 11,017-9,835 (.528)
  • World Series Championships: 6
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 10

Notes:

  • Campanella and Robinson both played for just 10 years, as they didn't make their MLB debuts until their mid-to-late 20's due to the color of their skin. They still combined for four MVPs, a ROY, a batting title and an RBI crown.
  • Koufax and Kershaw both have five ERA titles, three Cy Youngs and an MVP to their names. Koufax was forced to retire after 12 seasons due to chronic arthritis, while Kershaw — 12 seasons into his career — is finding ways to reinvent himself after years of back issues.
8. Oakland Athletics
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Can't blame them for this, but through the years the A's followed a strange trend of snatching MVPs away from more deserving players. Miguel Tejada won with 5.7 WAR (2002), Mickey Cochrane with 3.3 (1928) and Dennis Eckersley with 2.9 (1992), despite those being the ninth, 17th and 17th-best totals each year, respectively. Voters must have taken Edwin Starr's famous song to heart.

  • Year established: 1901
  • All-time record: 9,064-9,476 (.489)
  • World Series Championships: 9
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 13

Notes:

  • Henderson's career looks like a misprint. He scored the most runs ever (2,295), hit the most leadoff HR (81), and, of course, stole the most bases (1,406). For steals, there's as big a gap between Rickey and second-place Lou Brock (928) as there is between Brock and 46th-place Jimmy Rollins (470)!!!
  • Does Home Run Baker have the best nickname ever? John Franklin Baker earned the moniker thanks to being one of the first home run kings, leading the league for four straight years (1911-1914) with a combined total of ... 42. The times, they have a-changed.
7. Chicago Cubs
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

My sincerest apologies to everyone waiting for the Cubs only to see that two-thirds of their famous double play trio are missing. And yes, I know Chance was primarily a first baseman, but he began his career at catcher and wasn't going to unseat Cap Anson anyway.

  • Year established: 1876 (as the Chicago White Stockings)
  • All-time record: 11,016-10,430 (.514)
  • World Series Championships: 3
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 14

Notes:

  • Anson is tied with Nolan Ryan for the most seasons ever played (27).
  • Wilson holds the record for most RBI in a single season (191 in 1930).
  • Sosa has to be the unluckiest power hitter ever. He has three of the eight 60-HR seasons in history, yet didn't lead the majors in any of those seasons.
6. St. Louis Cardinals
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Tough to beat the heart of this order, and hard to believe we've lost both Bob Gibson and Lou Brock in just the last couple months. Rest easy, fellas.

  • Year established: 1882 (as the St. Louis Brown Stockings)
  • All-time record: 10,948-10,091 (.520)
  • World Series Championships: 11
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 13

Notes:

  • Smith's defensive WAR (44.2) is nearly five more than second place (Mark Belanger, 39.5). He truly was the Wizard of Oz.
  • Gibson's 1.12 ERA in 1968 is the fourth-lowest ever, but you have to go all the way down to the 48th-lowest mark (Greg Maddux's 1.56 in 1994) to find another season on the list since 1919. Put it this way: Gibson was so dominant that year MLB literally lowered the mound the next season.
5. Cincinnati Reds
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The all-time Reds roster is loaded, and as with Gibson and Brock above, we lost an icon with Joe Morgan's passing last week. Can 2020 just end already?

  • Year established: 1882 (as Cincinnati Red Stockings)
  • All-time record: 10,630-10,422 (.505)
  • World Series Championships: 5
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 9

Notes:

  • Rose is the all-time leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), plate appearances (15,890) and at-bats (14,053).
  • Votto is the active leader in on-base percentage (.419), also good for 18th all-time.
  • Morgan's five-year peak (1972-76) has to be up there with the greatest stretches in baseball history: two MVPs, while averaging 62 stolen bases and 118 walks against just 53 strikeouts. And, despite not usually being a power threat, 22 HR and 85 RBI.
4. Detroit Tigers
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

They weren't all blessed with light-tower power, but the pure hitting and on-base prowess on this team might just be unmatched. And, as if these last couple teams didn't elicit enough sadness already, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that we also lost Al Kaline, Mr. Tiger himself, back in April. Devastating year for the baseball world.

  • Year established: 1901
  • All-time record: 9,369-9,226 (.504)
  • World Series Championships: 4
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 10

Notes:

  • Cabrera's Triple Crown in 2012 (44/139/.330) is one of just 18 in baseball history, and the only one since 1967 (Carl Yastrzemski).
  • Cobb's .366 lifetime average is the highest ever, while his 151 WAR ranks sixth.
  • Crawford's 309 triples are the most ever, 14 ahead of second place, Cobb.
  • Greenberg's power numbers were insane. In his five full seasons between 1934 and 1940 (he missed most of 1936 with an injury), he averaged 39 HR and 150 RBI. His 184 RBI in 1937 remain the third-most ever.
3. San Francisco Giants
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Only 32 players in MLB history have amassed at least 100 WAR across their entire career, and just 15 have done so on a single team. Four of those 15 are below — more than any other team.

  • Year established: 1883 (as the New York Gothams)
  • All-time record: 11,194-9,718 (.535)
  • World Series Championships: 8
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 14

Notes:

  • Barry Bonds holds the record for most HR (762), BB (2,558), IBB (688) and MVPs (7).
  • Mays is Barry Bonds' godfather, while Bobby is, of course, Barry's father. Quite the family affair.
  • McCovey's lefty power was so prodigious that when the Giants moved to Pac Bell Park (now Oracle) in 2000, two sportswriters coined the term McCovey Cove for the area of the San Francisco Bay beyond right field, where he surely would have splashed countless homers.
2. Boston Red Sox
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Talk about an embarrassment of riches, with Jimmie Foxx on the bench and prime Pedro Martínez slotted in as just the No. 3 starter. Question is, who's your DH — Jimmie Foxx or David Ortiz? Can't go wrong either way, but give me Big Papi.

  • Year established: 1901 (as the Boston Americans)
  • All-time record: 9,626-8,944 (.518)
  • World Series Championships: 9
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 13

Notes:

  • Williams has the highest lifetime on-base percentage (.482).
  • Young holds the record for most wins (511), losses (315), games started (815), complete games (749!), innings pitched (7,356), hits allowed (7,092), earned runs allowed (2,147) and batters faced (29,565). Is that good?
  • Lynn was the first player to win the MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season (1975); only Ichiro has done it since (2001).
  • Ortiz hit the most home runs ever as a DH (485).
1. New York Yankees
Expand chart
Player data from Baseball Reference; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Like it could be anyone else. Four of the 11 players who've won at least three MVPs are on this team, and Babe Ruth isn't even one of them, as his prime coincided with an era when previous winners were deemed ineligible. 27 rings and the highest winning percentage in baseball history doesn't hurt, either. And finally, yet another team that lost an icon this year. RIP, Whitey.

  • Year established: 1903 (as the New York Highlanders)
  • All-time record: 10,411-7,867 (.570)
  • World Series Championships: 27
  • Hall of Famers (indicated by *): 14

Notes:

  • Rivera holds the record for most saves (652) and games finished (952). He's also the only player to earn unanimous induction into the Hall of Fame.
  • Ruth has the highest lifetime slugging percentage (.690) and OPS (1.164).

Stats, explained: Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is a measure of how many wins a player's performance is worth in a given season compared to a replacement-level player (6 per season is elite).

Go deeper

Jeff Tracy
Sep 30, 2020 - Sports

Ranking the NBA's all-time rosters

We compiled and ranked the all-time rosters for all 30 NBA franchises, based on a combination of championship pedigree, roster construction and a dash of gut feeling. Reminder: The ABA is part of the NBA's official record book, so it's part of our rankings, too.

The rankings:

  • 30-21: No. 30 Memphis Grizzlies, No. 29 Minnesota Timberwolves, No. 28 Charlotte Hornets, No. 27 Toronto Raptors, No. 26 New Orleans Pelicans, No. 25 Indiana Pacers, No. 24 Los Angeles Clippers, No. 23 Dallas Mavericks, No. 22 Brooklyn Nets, No. 21 Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • 20-11: No. 20 Atlanta Hawks, No. 19 Washington Wizards, No. 18 Phoenix Suns, No. 17 Sacramento Kings, No. 16 Orlando Magic, No. 15 Milwaukee Bucks, No. 14 Denver Nuggets, No. 13 Portland Trail Blazers, No. 12 Houston Rockets, No. 11 New York Knicks.
  • 10-1: No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder, No. 9 Utah Jazz, No. 8 Miami Heat, No. 7 Detroit Pistons, No. 6 Chicago Bulls, No. 5 Philadelphia 76ers, No. 4 Golden State Warriors, No. 3 San Antonio Spurs, No. 2 Boston Celtics, No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers.

And now, the rosters ...

30. Memphis Grizzlies

The "Grit and Grind" Grizzlies have a lot of heart, with guys like Tony Allen and Zach Randolph embodying that ethos. But heart only gets you so far, and despite a recent streak of seven straight playoff appearances (2011-17), the NBA's second-youngest franchise sits at the bottom of our rankings.

  • Year established: 1995 (as Vancouver Grizzlies)
  • All-time record: 824-1,161 (.415)
  • NBA Championships: 0

Notes:

  • The Gasol brothers were traded for each other, so we never got to see them share a (non-international) court. That fact remains here, keeping the elder Gasol as sixth man and giving Randolph some room to cook.
  • Conley is severely under-appreciated. His 73.94 win shares ranks 25th among active players, yet he's never made a single All-Star team.
29. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota's trio of absurdly talented bigs is about the only thing keeping them out of dead last, as their .396 lifetime winning percentage is by far the worst of all teams (Clippers, .410). They've made the playoffs just once since 2004, losing 4-1 to the Rockets in 2018 as the eight-seed.

  • Year established: 1989
  • All-time record: 980-1,496 (.396)
  • NBA Championships: 0

Notes:

  • Garnett's one of the best ever, any way you slice it. His 22.66 PER ranks 30th, while his 191.42 WS ranks ninth. He's one of six players to win at least four rebounding titles, and he did it in four straight years (2004-07).
  • Love's 31 point, 31 rebound game in 2010 was the first 30-30 game since Moses Malone in 1982, and it's happened just one other time since (Dwight Howard, 2018).
28. Charlotte Hornets

The official history of the Charlotte Hornets includes the original iteration (1988-2002), the expansion Bobcats (2004-14) and the current Hornets (2014-present). But when the original Hornets relocated to New Orleans in 2002, that became its own new franchise in the eyes of the NBA, comprising the Hornets (2002-13) and the renamed Pelicans (2013-present). Get it? Got it. Good.

  • Year established: 1988
  • All-time record: 1050-1,345 (.438)
  • NBA Championships: 0

Notes:

  • Curry is tied for 37th place on the all-time 3pt% leaderboard (40.19%), but that mark is only third-best among his own family (Seth, 44.29%; Steph, 43.47%).
  • Mourning is one of just six players since the NBA began recording blocks in 1973 with multiple seasons of 20+ pts, 10+ reb and 3+ blk, joining David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal, Patrick Ewing and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
27. Toronto Raptors

Despite playing just one season in The Six, Kawhi Leonard was just too important to leave off the squad. Couldn't bring ourselves to make him a starter given he played just 84 games, but the reigning Finals MVP more than deserved sixth man status. (This will be an ongoing debate throughout these rankings: Like, where do we put LeBron on the Lakers' all-time roster? Guess we'll find out.)

  • Year established: 1995
  • All-time record: 955-1,037 (.479)
  • NBA Championships: 1

Notes:

  • Carter and his impressive longevity led to one of the wildest stats ever: Of the 4,509 players who have ever played in the NBA, Vince has been teammates with or played against 1,672 (37%) of them.
  • Calderón's 2008-09 season will forever be remembered for one specific reason: My guy could not miss from the charity stripe, hitting 151 of 154 attempts. His 98.1% remains the best single-season mark ever.
26. New Orleans Pelicans

Reminder of what I explained in the Hornets write-up: Though the Pelicans are a direct descendant of the original Charlotte Hornets, their history in the eyes of the NBA begins only in 2002, when the Hornets relocated to New Orleans. Also, given who the guards are, I feel pretty comfortable trotting out a three-guard starting lineup.

  • Year established: 2002
  • All-time record: 673-777 (.464)
  • NBA Championships: 0

Notes:

  • Paul and Davis never overlapped, which just doesn't seem fair, as the former led the league in steals three times and assists twice, while the latter led the league in blocks three times.
  • Oh yeah, Paul led the league in steals three times and assists twice with the Clippers, too. CP3 is really good.
25. Indiana Pacers

Their lineup is indicative of their ABA dynasty, when they won three titles in four years. In the past 31 seasons, they've only failed to make the playoffs six times, but between LeBron's Heat, Billups' Pistons and Jordan's Bulls, they never quite made it to the promised land.

  • Year established: 1967 (ABA until 1976)
  • All-time record: 2,216-2,078 (.516)
  • NBA Championships: 3 (all in the ABA)

Notes:

  • Miller's 2,560 made threes ranks second all-time (Ray Allen: 2,973), but he's just one Steph Curry hot streak away from falling to third (Curry: 2,495).
  • O'Neal (No. 17 pick in 1996) was the fourth high schooler ever drafted in the first round, following Darryl Dawkins (No. 5 pick in 1975), Kevin Garnett (No. 5 pick in 1995) and Kobe Bryant (No. 13 pick in 1996).
24. Los Angeles Clippers

The Lob City Clippers made the playoffs in six straight years (2012-17), but before that, they were the physical embodiment of futility. From 1977 to 2011, they made the playoffs just four times, and had a losing record in 32 of 35 seasons.

  • Year established: 1970 (as the Buffalo Braves)
  • All-time record: 1,659-2,383 (.410)
  • NBA Championships: 0

Notes:

  • Jordan has the highest career field goal percentage ever (66.94%) and led the league in the category five different times, trailing only Shaquille O'Neal (10) and Wilt Chamberlain (9).
  • McAdoo is one of just eight players in NBA history with at least three scoring titles, joining Neil Johnston (3), George Mikan (3), Allen Iverson (4), George Gervin (4), Kevin Durant (4), Wilt Chamberlain (7) and Michael Jordan (10).
23. Dallas Mavericks

In 1998, Dallas drafted a lanky German kid named Dirk, and in 2000, tech billionaire Mark Cuban bought the team. A franchise mired in a 10-year playoff drought suddenly got the infusion of fresh blood and talent it needed, making the postseason in 12 straight years — and 15 of the next 16 — and winning its lone title over the infamous Heatles in 2011.

  • Year established: 1980
  • All-time record: 1,615-1,610 (.501)
  • NBA Championships: 1

Notes:

  • Nowitzki played a record 21 seasons with the Mavs (no one has played more for a single team). He's also eighth in Win Shares (206.34), 11th in made threes (1,982), sixth in points (31,560) and fourth in games played (1,522).
  • Dončić may have limited experience, but his résumé is already undeniable. Just before the shutdown, he passed Kidd for most triple-doubles in franchise history, and in the bubble he became a walking highlight reel. MVPs are a matter of when, not if.
22. Brooklyn Nets

Like the Pacers, the Nets rode an ABA dynasty to their only franchise titles. In fact, those two combined to win five of the seven ABA Championships between 1970-and 1976.

  • Year established: 1967 (as the ABA's New Jersey Americans)
  • All-time record: 1,859-2,435 (.433)
  • Championships: 2 (both in ABA)

Notes:

  • Erving spent five years in the ABA, winning MVP three times. He's one of just eight players with over 30,000 career points (ABA and NBA combined) and the only one who started in the ABA.
  • Kidd's 107 triple-doubles rank fourth all-time, behind Oscar Robertson (181), Russell Westbrook (146) and Magic Johnson (138).
21. Cleveland Cavaliers

What is there to say other than: Down 3-1; the block; the dagger; and "Cleveland! This is for you!" Also, apologies to NBA champion Matthew Dellavedova for not making the roster. You just missed the cut.

  • Year established: 1970
  • All-time record: 1,867-2,168 (.463)
  • NBA Championships: 1

Notes:

  • James is third all-time in scoring (34,241), eighth in assists (9,346), fifth in triple-doubles (94), second in PER (27.49) and third in WS (236.44). Oh yeah, he's also won four MVPs, opened a school and started a voting rights group.
  • Price has the third-best FT% in NBA history (.9039), behind only Steve Nash (.9043) and Steph Curry (.9056).
20. Atlanta Hawks

For the first half of the Celtics' mega-dynasty (11 titles 1957–69), the Hawks were their chief rival, meeting them in the finals four times and winning the title in 1958. More recently, Atlanta has enjoyed plenty of regular season success but has made just one conference finals since 1970 (swept by Cavs in 2015).

  • Year established: 1949 (as the Tri-Cities Hawks)
  • All-time record: 2,766-2,853 (.492)
  • NBA Championships: 1

Notes:

  • Mutombo is second only to Hakeem Olajuwon in blocks (3,289), and he sits just outside the top 20 in rebounds (12,359).
  • Pettit and Kobe Bryant are the only two players with four All-Star Game MVPs. He's also just ahead of Mutombo on the all-time rebounds list (12,849).
19. Washington Wizards

Good luck rebounding against this team. Elvin Hayes (No. 6; 16,279), Walt Bellamy (No. 12; 14,241) and Wes Unseld (No. 13; 13,769) rank in the top 13 all-time, and you've still got Chris Webber (No. 78; 8,124) on the bench.

  • Year established: 1961 (as the Chicago Packers)
  • All-time record: 2,153-2,616 (.451)
  • NBA Championships: 1

Notes:

  • Bellamy holds one truly wild record, playing 88 games during the 1968-69 regular season, thanks to a midseason trade from the Knicks to the Pistons.
  • Arenas was once one of the most cold-blooded scorers in the league. From 2005 to 2007, his 27.7 ppg ranked fourth behind only Kobe Bryant (31.8), Allen Iverson (30.1) and LeBron James (28.6).
18. Phoenix Suns

Mike D'Antoni and Steve Nash joined Phoenix the same year (2004-05), taking over a 29-win team and proceeding to average 58 wins a season for the next four. The coach with the crazy idea ("seven seconds or less") was the perfect match for one of the most electric point guards to ever play the game. Also, remember when they went 8-0 in the bubble and Devin Booker became arguably a top-15 player in the league?

  • Year established: 1968
  • All-time record: 2,220-1,987 (.528)
  • NBA Championships: 0

Notes:

  • Nash is one of just 12 players to win consecutive MVPs, and he's also 11th all-time in 3pt% (42.78%), third in assists (10,335) and second in FT% (90.43%).
  • Barkley was an enigma. Listed at 6-foot-6, but apparently closer to 6-foot-4, he's the shortest player to ever win a rebounding title (14.6 in 1986-87), and is also 20th all-time (12,546).
17. Sacramento Kings

The Kings enjoyed a run of success in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but could never get past the Lakers. Before that was a 12-year span with just one postseason appearance, and since then they've missed the playoffs in 14 straight seasons — the longest streak in the league.

  • Year established: 1948 (as the Rochester Royals)
  • All-time record: 2,593-3,094 (.456)
  • NBA Championships: 1

Notes:

  • Robertson was famously the only player to average a triple-double for a full season (1961-62) before Russell Westbrook matched him a few years ago.
  • Lucas holds two of the top 24 rebounding seasons ever, which is extra impressive when you realize Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain combine to hold 20 of them.
16. Orlando Magic

Yes, having both Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal in the starting lineup looks weird. But I had no other choice (considered starting Horace Grant over Dwight but just couldn't do it). Thankfully, young Shaq was extremely agile, making this frontcourt partnership less unwieldy than you might think.

  • Year established: 1989
  • All-time record: 1,191-1,294 (.479)
  • NBA Championships: 0

Notes:

  • McGrady is one of just six players with a 32/6/5 season, joining Michael Jordan, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain.
  • O'Neal is 10th all-time in points (28,596), 16th in rebounds (13,099), ninth in blocks (2,732) and tied for second with three Finals MVPs.
15. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks' 1970-71 season was straight out of a movie. A 23-year-old future all-time scoring champion (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) teamed up with an aging yet still prolific point guard (Oscar Robertson) to lead Milwaukee to its only title. Unfortunately, this season didn't go quite as well, nearly getting swept out of the playoffs by the Heat.

  • Year established: 1968
  • All-time record: 2,185-2,022 (.519)
  • NBA Championships: 1

Notes:

  • Abdul-Jabbar ranks first all-time in points (38,387) and WS (273.41), fourth in rebounds (17,440) and third in blocks (3,189). He also has the most MVPs (six) and set the record for longest gap between Finals MVP (1971 and 1985).
  • Antetokounmpo just joined Michael Jordan (1987-88) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1993-94) as the only players to win MVP and Defensive POY in the same season. Decent company.
14. Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray isn't on this roster yet, but he did just about everything in his power these last couple months to change that. No longer a star in the making — he's simply arrived.

  • Year established: 1967 (as the ABA's Denver Rockets)
  • All-time record: 2,162-2,133 (.504)
  • NBA Championships: 0

Notes:

  • Jokić has already put himself in the conversation of greatest passing big men ever, joining Wilt Chamberlain as the only seven-footers with at least one season averaging 6.5 assists per game (they've both done it twice).
  • Thompson's 73-point performance in April 1978 is tied for fourth-most all time. Unfortunately, the Nuggets still lost by two.
13. Portland Trail Blazers

This team's "what-if" factor is off the charts. Brandon Roy was an ascendant superstar before chronic knee injuries forced him to retire at 28; Bill Walton was one of the best college players ever, but foot injuries held him back as a pro; and Arvydas Sabonis made his NBA debut at age 31, having spent his prime playing in Europe.

  • Year established: 1970
  • All-time record: 2,169-1,875 (.536)
  • NBA Championships: 1

Notes:

  • Lillard has (thus far, knock on wood) broken free from the what-if curse. Since entering the league in 2012, he's one of just two players (James Harden) with 600 games, 2,500 rebounds, 3,900 assists and 1,500 made threes.
  • Drexler was one of just five players during his career (1983-98) with multiple 20/6/6 seasons (Larry Bird, Grant Hill, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan).
12. Houston Rockets

If we could include all centers and past-their-prime superstars in the starting lineup, the Rockets would jump about five spots. Alas, we cannot, but Houston can still take solace in being perhaps the most opportunistic franchise ever, capitalizing on MJ's brief absence by winning back-to-back titles.

  • Year established: 1967 (as the San Diego Rockets)
  • All-time record: 2,269-2,019 (.529)
  • NBA Championships: 2

Notes:

  • Olajuwon is not only the all-time leader in blocks with 3,830 (nearly 600 more than anyone else), but he's also 10th all-time in steals (2,162).
  • Harden's 36.13 ppg in 2018-19 is the highest total for anyone not named Wilt Chamberlain or Michael Jordan.
11. New York Knicks

The Knicks have the NBA's worst winning percentage this century, so the fact that their all-time winning percentage is .484 is a testament to just how great they were in their heyday. At least the modern iteration of the franchise will always have Linsanity.

  • Year established: 1946
  • All-time record: 2,799-2,988 (.484)
  • NBA Championships: 2

Notes:

  • Ewing has the seventh-most blocks ever (2,894), as well as the 25th-most rebounds (11,607) and 28th-most points (24,815).
  • King led the NBA in scoring in 1984 (32.3 ppg) while making just one three-pointer the entire season. Over his 874-game career, King sank just 23 triples.
10. Oklahoma City Thunder

It seems no matter where they're located, the Thunder/Sonics attract absurd talent. Arguably the most athletic guard, the best defensive guard, the second-best shooter and perhaps the single biggest scoring threat in league history all sharing one court.

  • Year established: 1967 (as the Seattle SuperSonics)
  • All-time record: 2,323-1,957 (.543)
  • NBA Championships: 1

Notes:

  • Allen has hit more three pointers than any other man in history (2,973), and that will remain true for at least another two years (Steph Curry's at 2,495).
  • Westbrook has more triple-doubles (146) than anyone not named Oscar Robertson (181). This year was also the first time in four seasons that he didn't average a triple-double.
9. Utah Jazz

The historic pairing of John Stockton and Karl Malone made the playoffs every year for nearly two decades but never quite reached the promised land. A classic "always the bridesmaid" tale.

  • Year established: 1974 (as the New Orleans Jazz)
  • All-time record: 2,005-1,701 (.541)
  • NBA Championships: 0

Notes:

  • Stockton is so far in first place on both the all-time assists (15,806; — compared to 12,091 for Jason Kidd) and steals leaderboards (3,265 — compared to 2,684 for Kidd) that it's almost laughable.
  • Eaton is the all-time leader in blocks per game (3.5), and he also holds the single-season record with 5.56 a night across a full 82 games in 1984-85.
8. Miami Heat

They might not have won three, four, five ... championships, but two titles and four straight Finals trips for Miami's Big Three was quite an accomplishment nonetheless. Long live "The Heatles."

  • Year established: 1988
  • All-time record: 1,335-1,224 (.522)
  • NBA Championships: 3

Notes:

  • Wade's pre-Big Three years had better never get lost to history. From 2003 to 2010, only four players had even one season of 24/5/6 — Tracy McGrady and Kobe Bryant had one each, Wade had three and LeBron James had six.
  • James averaged at least 25 points on 51% shooting in each of his four seasons with Miami. The rest of the NBA combined for just one such season over that span (Kevin Durant, 2013).
7. Detroit Pistons

Few franchises boast eras as dominant — or monikers as catchy — as the Detroit "Bad Boy" Pistons, who reached five straight conference finals (1986-1991), won two championships and engaged in countless brawls.

  • Year established: 1948 (as the Fort Wayne Pistons)
  • All-time record: 2,753-2,927 (.485)
  • NBA Championships: 3

Notes:

  • Billups is one of the most unheralded superstars in recent memory: 3x all-NBA, 2x all-defense, Finals MVP and the fifth-best free throw shooter ever (89.4%).
  • Thomas had the numbers — ninth-most assists (9,061), 18th-most steals (1,861) — but his essence was never clearer than in his 25-point third quarter on a freshly sprained ankle in the 1988 Finals.
6. Chicago Bulls

Do I even have to say anything here? If not for one player and one unbelievable decade, they'd legitimately be 15-20 spots lower. But man was that decade something else. Consider this: From December 1990 to June 1998 — save for MJ's baseball stint — the Bulls never lost three straight games.

  • Year established: 1966
  • All-time record: 2,227-2,135 (.511)
  • NBA Championships: 6

Notes:

  • Jordan is fifth in total points (32,292) and WS (214.02), second in MVPs (5) and first in points per game (30.12), scoring titles (10), PER (27.91) and Finals MVPs (6).
  • Rodman's seven rebounding titles are second to Wilt Chamberlain (11), but they all came in consecutive years, which is a record.
5. Philadelphia 76ers

"The Process" is dead. Long live The Process.

  • Year established: 1949 (as the Syracuse Nationals)
  • All-time record: 2,896-2,719 (.516)
  • NBA Championships: 3

Notes:

  • Iverson is one of just six players to average 30+ points per game in at least four different seasons, joining Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Oscar Robertson and Michael Jordan.
  • Erving is the only player to win MVP in both the ABA (3x; 1974-76) and NBA (1983).
4. Golden State Warriors

Talk about bookending success — the Warriors won the inaugural NBA (then, the BAA) championship in 1947, and now they've been the West's representative in the past five NBA Finals (prior to this year), winning three.

  • Year established: 1946 (as the Philadelphia Warriors)
  • All-time record: 2,787-2,998 (.482)
  • NBA Championships: 6

Notes:

  • Chamberlain played six seasons with the Warriors, leading the league in FG% three times, rebounds four times, minutes fives times and points all six years.
  • Curry has played 10 full seasons, and he holds six of the top 16 single-season marks for made threes. He's also the all-time FT% leader (90.56%).
3. San Antonio Spurs

Spurs in the Tim Duncan Era — 19 years, 19 playoff appearances, nine conference finals, five NBA Championships and a .709 winning percentage. The Belichick-Brady partnership might be unmatched across all sports, but Popovich and Duncan aren't far behind.

  • Year established: 1967 (as the Dallas Chaparrals)
  • All-time record: 2,567-1,718 (.599)
  • NBA Championships: 5

Notes:

  • Duncan is seventh in rebounds (15,091), sixth in blocks (3,020) and is one of five players with at least three Finals MVPs.
  • Robinson is seventh in blocks (2,954) and fourth in blocks per game (2.99). He's also one of six players with a 70-point game.
2. Boston Celtics

When asked why he didn't mind his reserve role, John Havlicek once said, "One thing I learned from Red Auerbach was that it's not who starts the game, but who finishes it, and I generally was around at the finish." It's no wonder they stand alone with 17 rings.

  • Year established: 1946
  • All-time record: 3,421-2,367 (.591)
  • NBA Championships: 17

Notes:

  • Russell's 21,620 rebounds rank second all-time (Wilt Chamberlain, 23,924) and his 11 rings (including eight straight and two as a player-coach) are the most ever.
  • Bird's combined accolades put him on the short list for top-five all time — 12x All-Star, 10x All-NBA, 3x champion, 3x MVP and 2x Finals MVP. The Hick from French Lick could flat out ball.
1. Los Angeles Lakers

It's not unreasonable to say this roster has eight of the top 20 players in NBA history. And, to preemptively answer your two most burning questions: (1) I know Kareem isn't a forward, but he and Shaq will make it work. (2) Despite only being a Laker for two years, there was simply no leaving LeBron off this roster.

  • Year established: 1948 (as the Minneapolis Lakers)
  • All-time record: 3,382-2,296 (.596)
  • NBA Championships: 16

Notes:

  • This roster comprises half of the top-10 all-time scoring leaders: Abdul-Jabbar (No. 1), James (No. 3), Bryant (No. 4), Chamberlain (No. 7) and O'Neal (No. 10).
  • 💔 RIP, Mamba: Can't believe it's been eight months since we lost Kobe and Gigi.

Stats, explained: Player Efficiency Rating (PER) is a measure of a player's per-minute productivity (20+ is elite); Win Shares (WS) attempts to divvy up individual credit for team success (6 per season is elite).

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
52 mins ago - Economy & Business

Americans' trust in the Fed keeps falling

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±3.3% margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans' trust in the Federal Reserve fell again in October, with just 34% saying they have a fair amount or a great deal of trust in the central bank in the latest Axios/Ipsos poll.

What's happening: While trust in the Fed rises with age, income level and among those who say they know more about the institution, there was not a single group where even half of respondents said they trusted the Fed.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump calls Fauci a "disaster" on campaign call.
  2. Health: Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise — 8 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  3. States: California to independently review FDA-approved coronavirus vaccinesWisconsin judge reimposes capacity limit on indoor venues.
  4. Media: Trump attacks CNN as "dumb b---ards" for continuing to cover pandemic.
  5. World: Ireland moving back into lockdown as cases surge — Argentina becomes 5th country to report 5 million infections
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow