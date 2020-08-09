Major League Baseball announced in a statement Sunday that it has postponed the St. Louis Cardinals' three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, set to start Monday, because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: St. Louis has had 13 games in a row postponed after seven players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The MLB announced Friday another Cardinals staff member and two more players tested positive for the virus. The MLB said "in light of the most recent positive test results," the league and the Cardinals "believe it is prudent to conduct additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play."

