MLB postpones Cardinals-Pirates series over coronavirus outbreak

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates seventh inning at Busch Stadium on July 25 in St Louis, Missouri. Photo: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced in a statement Sunday that it has postponed the St. Louis Cardinals' three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, set to start Monday, because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: St. Louis has had 13 games in a row postponed after seven players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The MLB announced Friday another Cardinals staff member and two more players tested positive for the virus. The MLB said "in light of the most recent positive test results," the league and the Cardinals "believe it is prudent to conduct additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play."

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the U.S. surpassed 5 million on Sunday morning, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden noted in an emailed statement that 5 million "is more than the entire population of Alabama — or of more than half the states in our union, for that matter," as he blamed President Trump for his handling of the pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus after positive result

Photo: Justin Merriman/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) tested negative for COVID-19 for a second time after initially testing positive last week, he announced Saturday.

Why it matters: 73-year-old DeWine was set to meet President Trump Thursday on the tarmac at an airport in Cleveland and was tested as part of standard protocol.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian officials in Victoria announced Sunday 17 more deaths from COVID-19 — a new state and national record.

The big picture: Australia was on track to suppress the novel coronavirus in May, but cases have been spiking in Victoria in recent weeks, where a state of disaster was declared last week, enabling officials to introduce restrictions including a night-time curfew in state capital Melbourne.

