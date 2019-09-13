With about 15 games left in the MLB season, there are plenty of teams still in the hunt for a wild-card berth.
American League: The Yankees (up 10 games on the Rays) and Astros (up 7.5 games on the Athletics) are virtual locks to win their divisions, while the Twins and Indians (3.5 games back) battle it out in the Central.
- Wild card: With less than 3 weeks left, it's a 4-team race between the Athletics, Rays, Indians and Twins.
- Starting tonight: The Twins visit the Indians for a massive 3-game series that could decide the division and greatly impact the wild card race. The Indians lead the season series 9-7.
- Toilet bowl: The Orioles have been the laughingstock of baseball this season, but here's the thing: The Tigers have been even worse!!! They meet in Detroit this weekend, with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft on the line.
National League: The Dodgers have already clinched the West, and the Braves hold a comfortable 8.5-game lead in the East. Things are much tighter in the Central, where the Cardinals are just 4 games up on the Cubs and Brewers.
- Wild card: Here are the playoff odds for every team still in the hunt: Nationals (97.7%), Cardinals (91.1%), Cubs (51.9%), Brewers (33%), Mets (20.8%), Phillies (3.6%), Diamondbacks (1.9%).
- Starting tonight: The Brewers visit the Cardinals for a 3-game set that could change everything. P.S. ... Brutal remaining schedule for the Cards: MIL (3 games), WAS (3 games), @CHC (4 games), @ARI (3 games), CHC (3 games).
- Players to watch: The suddenly unhittable Yu Darvish (Cubs); the history-making Juan Soto (Nationals) and Ronald Acuña Jr.(Braves); emerging superstar Jack Flaherty (Cardinals); Christian Yelich's replacement, Trent Grisham (Brewers); and Pete Alonso, who shaved his mustache mid-game last night.
