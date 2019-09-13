American League: The Yankees (up 10 games on the Rays) and Astros (up 7.5 games on the Athletics) are virtual locks to win their divisions, while the Twins and Indians (3.5 games back) battle it out in the Central.

The Twins visit the Indians for a massive 3-game series that could decide the division and greatly impact the wild card race. The Indians lead the season series 9-7. Toilet bowl: The Orioles have been the laughingstock of baseball this season, but here's the thing: The Tigers have been even worse!!! They meet in Detroit this weekend, with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft on the line.

National League: The Dodgers have already clinched the West, and the Braves hold a comfortable 8.5-game lead in the East. Things are much tighter in the Central, where the Cardinals are just 4 games up on the Cubs and Brewers.

