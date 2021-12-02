Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday without a new deal in place.

Why it matters: With no CBA, the MLB is headed for the first management lockout since a 1994-95 strike led to the cancelation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

Team's aren't permitted to speak with players, nor can they make new signings, and players can't use team facilities until a new CBA is reached, per ESPN.

What they're saying: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a letter to fans early Thursday, "Despite the league's best efforts to make a deal with the Players Association, we were unable to extend our 26 year-long history of labor peace and come to an agreement with the MLBPA before the current CBA expired.

"Therefore, we have been forced to commence a lockout of Major League players," effective at 12:01am ET on Thursday.

The MLB Players Association said in a statement early Thursday, "This shutdown is a dramatic measure, regardless of the timing. It is not required by law or for any other reason.

"It was the owners' choice, plain and simple, specifically calculated to pressure Players into relinquishing rights and benefits, and abandoning good faith bargaining proposals that will benefit not just Players, but the game and industry as a whole."

Driving the news: League and union negotiators had spent three days in Irving, Texas, this week trying to reach an agreement on matters including finances and free agency rights, but talks ended after seven minutes Wednesday, ESPN reports.

By the numbers: This is the ninth stoppage and fourth lockout since the MLB began.

