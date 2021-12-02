Sign up for our daily briefing

MLB headed for first lockout since '95 as deal expires

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred (L) and Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark. Photo: Matt King/MLB via Getty Images

Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday without a new deal in place.

Why it matters: With no CBA, the MLB is headed for the first management lockout since a 1994-95 strike led to the cancelation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

  • Team's aren't permitted to speak with players, nor can they make new signings, and players can't use team facilities until a new CBA is reached, per ESPN.

What they're saying: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a letter to fans early Thursday, "Despite the league's best efforts to make a deal with the Players Association, we were unable to extend our 26 year-long history of labor peace and come to an agreement with the MLBPA before the current CBA expired.

  • "Therefore, we have been forced to commence a lockout of Major League players," effective at 12:01am ET on Thursday.
  • The MLB Players Association said in a statement early Thursday, "This shutdown is a dramatic measure, regardless of the timing. It is not required by law or for any other reason.
"It was the owners' choice, plain and simple, specifically calculated to pressure Players into relinquishing rights and benefits, and abandoning good faith bargaining proposals that will benefit not just Players, but the game and industry as a whole."
— MLB Players Association

Driving the news: League and union negotiators had spent three days in Irving, Texas, this week trying to reach an agreement on matters including finances and free agency rights, but talks ended after seven minutes Wednesday, ESPN reports.

By the numbers: This is the ninth stoppage and fourth lockout since the MLB began.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Nate Rau
Nov 30, 2021 - Axios Nashville

Titans among most injured NFL teams of all time

Expand chart
Data: ESPN; Table: Axios Visuals

A Titans season that seemed to have Super Bowl potential has been at least temporarily sidetracked by a rash of injuries.

Driving the news: The Titans set an NFL record in their loss to the Patriots on Sunday for the most players used by a team in the regular season.

Ben Montgomery
19 hours ago - Axios Tampa Bay

What the Wander Franco deal really means

Check out the Rays fans at Fenway Park in Boston during Game 3 of the ALDS as Wander Franco celebrates a home run. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

When the Rays give an enormous contract to a 20-year-old rookie who has played just 70 major league games, what they are really doing is investing in fans in a place where team loyalty is fragile as a snowflake.

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Media giants back Bannon's bid to release Jan. 6 documents

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon at the FBI Washington Field Office in Washington, DC., in November. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A coalition of news outlets including the Washington Post is supporting Stephen Bannon's campaign for the release of documents related to his contempt of Congress charges, WashPost confirmed Wednesday.

Why it matters: WashPost, the New York Times, CNN, NBC, the Wall Street Journal's parent company and others filed a motion arguing that a proposed protective order seeking to prevent the documents from being released violates the First Amendment, per the Daily Mail, which first reported on the news.

