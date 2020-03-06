37 mins ago - Sports

The murky future of in-game video in the MLB

Kendall Baker

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In the wake of the Astros scandal, Major League Baseball must decide how best to police in-game clubhouse video — and it has until Opening Day to announce any rule changes.

Why it matters: Players have grown accustomed to (legally) using technology during games, with hitters and pitchers often going into the clubhouse between innings to study video of their previous at-bats and make adjustments.

  • In the most extreme example, all TVs in the clubhouse and video room would reportedly be turned off during games, with the one exception being a TV in the training room that carries the broadcast on an eight-second delay.

What they're saying: Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez told Sports Illustrated that the potential in-game video ban is "a joke" that would "take our game back 30 years."

  • "I think what people don't get is there is a new generation that revolves around technology. ... To me, studying my swing and making changes, that's what makes me who I am. I got released doing it the other way."

The other side: Angels first baseman Albert Pujols would welcome a return to the days of his youth when players watched footage before and after games, not during them, he told The Athletic:

"If they want to take it away, then let's go back to old school. ... I think a lot of guys would like that. And I think at the end, you'll find that it's more relaxing. You don't have to think so much. You can trust your skill."

The bottom line: In 2019, MLB banned non-broadcast cameras from ballparks in an attempt to eliminate the illegal use of in-game video. In 2020, the league may have to eliminate — or at least limit — the legal use, too, as it tries to regain the trust of baseball fans.

Go deeper

Kendall Baker

The MLB's problems extend far beyond Houston's cheating scandal

The Astros' second baseman José Altuve during a press conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Astros had three months to craft a thoughtful apology for the team's sign-stealing scandal. Instead, José Altuve and Alex Bregman spoke for a combined 90 seconds — and owner Jim Crane questioned whether sign-stealing even helped his team win games.

The big picture: While baseball grapples with the fallout, don't lose sight of the many other problems Major League Baseball faces as commissioner Rob Manfred enters his sixth season at the helm.

Go deeperArrowFeb 14, 2020 - Sports
Kendall Baker

Inside the Astros' front office's sign stealing operation

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Over the weekend, a bombshell Wall Street Journal report revealed that the Astros' front office was not only aware of the sign-stealing that was going on but, in fact, created the system in the first place. It even had a name: "Codebreaker."

How it worked: Using an in-game live feed, someone would log the catchers' signs and the type of pitch that was thrown into an Excel spreadsheet. An algorithm would then decipher what each sign meant and that information was communicated to a baserunner, who would relay it to the hitter.

Go deeperArrowFeb 11, 2020 - Sports
Axios

The Astros' apology tour

The Astros' Jose Altuve during a press conference in West Palm Beach. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Astros are very sorry for cheating their way to a World Series win, even as their owner bizarrely flip-flopped on whether their cheating changed any games.

Why it matters: The sign-stealing scandal is among the biggest since the steroid era, spilling over into other clubs and giving MLB some nasty publicity.

Go deeperArrowFeb 13, 2020 - Sports