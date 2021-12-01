The CBA's pending expiration at midnight tonight has caused a surge of deals, with teams committing well over $1.5 billion to free agents since the offseason began.

By the numbers: 20 players have already signed deals worth at least $17 million.

Corey Seager, SS: Rangers (10 years, $325M) Marcus Semien, 2B: Rangers (seven years, $175M) Javier Báez, SS: Tigers (six years, $140M) Max Scherzer, RHP: Mets (three years, $130M) Robbie Ray, LHP: Mariners (five years, $115M) Kevin Gausman, RHP: Blue Jays (five years, $110M) Starling Marte, CF: Mets (four years, $78M) Eduardo Rodríguez, LHP: Tigers (five years, $77M) Jon Gray, RHP: Rangers (four years, $56M) Avisail García, RF: Marlins (four years, $53M) Steven Matz, LHP: Cardinals (four years, $44M) Anthony DeSclafani, RHP: Giants (three years, $36M) Mark Canha, OF: Mets (two years, $26.5M) Justin Verlander, RHP: Astros (one year, $25M) Kendall Graveman, RHP: White Sox (three years, $24M) Noah Syndergaard, RHP: Angels (one year, $21M) Eduardo Escobar, IF: Mets (two years, $20M) Brandon Belt, 1B: Giants (one year, $18.4M) Héctor Neris, RHP: Astros (two years, $17M) Aaron Loup, LHP: Angels (two years, $17M)

Best remaining free agents: SS Carlos Correa; 1B Freddie Freeman; SS Trevor Story; 3B Kris Bryant; RF Nick Castellanos; LHP Clayton Kershaw.

Go deeper: The MLB hot stove