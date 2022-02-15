Sign up for our daily briefing

MLB's Opening Day is in jeopardy

Jeff Tracy

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Pitchers and catchers were supposed to report to training camp Tuesday. Instead, they're at home as MLB's lockout reaches 76 days and counting.

Why it matters: Spring training likely won't start on time as collective bargaining agreement negotiations continue to move at a glacial pace, which means Opening Day (March 31) could be delayed.

Where it stands: MLB presented its latest counteroffer to the union on Saturday in Manhattan. It was the fifth time the two sides have discussed major economic hurdles during the lockout, and followed a flurry of activity this month.

Details: The league's proposal moved closer to what the players' union wants on three key issues, albeit only slightly.

  • CBT threshold: MLB slightly increased the competitive balance tax threshold (how much teams can spend before getting penalized), but significantly increased the penalties for teams that go over, which players view as a nonstarter because it disincentivizes spending.
  • Pre-arbitration bonus: The two sides have discussed a performance-based bonus pool to distribute to pre-arbitration players (one to three years service time). MLB upped its offer from $10 to $15 million, still well short of the $100 million players want.
  • Minimum salary: Players want $775,000; MLB's newest offer reaches only as high as $725,000 for third-year players (up from $700,000 in previous offer, and from $570,500 in previous CBA).

Yes, but: The league won't budge on two core issues — revenue sharing (teams split 48% of all local revenue evenly) and arbitration eligibility (three years service time).

What to watch: Given the need for roughly four weeks of spring training, the two sides must come to an agreement by the first couple days in March to ensure the season starts on time.

Shawna Chen
37 mins ago - Science

Woman becomes third person ever cured of HIV, scientists say

A large red ribbon is seen on the White House to mark World AIDS Day in Washington, D.C on Dec. 1, 2021. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Researchers said Tuesday that a woman of mixed race has become the third person ever cured of HIV, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Her recovery involved a transplant method using umbilical cord blood, which is more widely available than the adult stem cells needed for bone marrow transplants and doesn't have to match as closely to the recipient. The case could expand the possibility of curing millions more, especially people of color.

Erin Doherty
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate confirms Robert Califf as FDA commissioner

Dr. Robert Califf testifies during his nomination hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee November 17, 2015 in Washington, DC. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted 50-46 to confirm Robert Califf as head of the Food and Drug Administration.

Driving the news: Califf was nominated by President Biden to lead the FDA, a crucial health agency that has been without a permanent leader for more than a year.

Noah Garfinkel
1 hour ago - World

Ottawa's police chief resigns over handling of trucker protest

Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly speaking to reporters. Photo: Lucas Oleniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Ottawa's police chief resigned on Tuesday as trucker-led protests blocking part of Canada's capital reached their third week, according to Canadian media reports and a city councilor.

Why it matters: Police Chief Peter Sloly has been criticized for taking a hands-off approach to the demonstrations by truck drivers who are opposed to the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

