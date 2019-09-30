Data: Baseball Reference; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The National League was much more competitive. The East provided drama all season, the wild card race was wild and the Cardinals didn't clinch the Central until yesterday.

My awards picks:

MVP: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers (runner-up: Christian Yelich, Brewers)

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers (runner-up: Christian Yelich, Brewers) Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, Mets (Max Scherzer, Nationals)

Jacob deGrom, Mets (Max Scherzer, Nationals) Rookie of the Year: Pete Alonso, Mets (Mike Soroka, Braves)

Pete Alonso, Mets (Mike Soroka, Braves) Manager of the Year: Craig Counsell, Brewers (Mike Shildt, Cardinals)

