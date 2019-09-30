The American League featured plenty of boom and bust. The only race that came down to the wire was the wild card, where the Rays and Athletics beat out the Indians.
My awards picks:
- MVP: Mike Trout, Angels (runner-up: Alex Bregman, Astros)
- Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, Astros (Justin Verlander, Astros)
- Rookie of the Year: Yordan Alvarez, Astros (John Means, Orioles)
- Manager of the Year: Aaron Boone, Yankees (Rocco Baldelli, Twins)
The National League was much more competitive. The East provided drama all season, the wild card race was wild and the Cardinals didn't clinch the Central until yesterday.
My awards picks:
- MVP: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers (runner-up: Christian Yelich, Brewers)
- Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, Mets (Max Scherzer, Nationals)
- Rookie of the Year: Pete Alonso, Mets (Mike Soroka, Braves)
- Manager of the Year: Craig Counsell, Brewers (Mike Shildt, Cardinals)
