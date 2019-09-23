MLB on verge of first-ever season with four 100-win teams

The Dodgers (100-56) won their 100th game of the season yesterday, joining the AL East champion Yankees (102-55) and AL West champion Astros (102-54) as triple-digit victors.
Why it matters: Baseball has never had four 100-win teams in a single season, but the Braves (96-61), Twins (96-60) and Athletics (94-62) could change that.
Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the spectrum, the Royals (57-100) lost their 100th game of the season yesterday, joining the Tigers (46-109), Orioles (51-105) and Marlins (54-101) as triple-digit losers.
- This is just the second season in MLB history to feature four 100-loss teams — the other being 2002 (Tigers, Brewers, Rays and Royals).
The bottom line: 2019 was the season of the home run — and the year of the haves and have-nots.
P.S. ... In other news, the Cubs just became the second team in the last 100 years to get swept at home in a 4-game series and lose all 4 games by a single run.
- They're now 4 games back of the surging Brewers for the second wild-card spot and have seen their playoff odds drop from 77% a week ago to 2.6% as of today.