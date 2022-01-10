Mj Rodriguez becomes first openly trans person to win Golden Globe

Actress Mj Rodriguez on Sunday became the first openly transgender person to win a Golden Globe Award for her lead role in FX's "Pose."

Catch up quick: Rodriguez also made history this summer for becoming the first trans Emmy Award nominee in a major acting category.

What she's saying: "This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.

The actress spoke directly to the LGBTQ community, saying: "WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars."

The big picture: The Golden Globes took place on Sunday but were not broadcast on live television or via digital livestream due to the continued scrutiny the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been under over the award show's lack of representation, Axios' Sara Fischer reports.

Of note: During Sunday's awards, actor O Yeong-su also made history, becoming the first Korean-born actor to win a Golden Globe for his supporting role in Netflix's "Squid Game."

