Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Mj Rodriguez becomes first openly trans person to win Golden Globe

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV

Actress Mj Rodriguez on Sunday became the first openly transgender person to win a Golden Globe Award for her lead role in FX's "Pose."

Catch up quick: Rodriguez also made history this summer for becoming the first trans Emmy Award nominee in a major acting category.

What she's saying: "This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.

  • The actress spoke directly to the LGBTQ community, saying: "WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars."

The big picture: The Golden Globes took place on Sunday but were not broadcast on live television or via digital livestream due to the continued scrutiny the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been under over the award show's lack of representation, Axios' Sara Fischer reports.

Of note: During Sunday's awards, actor O Yeong-su also made history, becoming the first Korean-born actor to win a Golden Globe for his supporting role in Netflix's "Squid Game."

Go deeper: Golden Globes go dark

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
10 hours ago - Technology

Golden Globes go dark

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

If you missed the Golden Globes Sunday, you weren't alone. For the first time in decades, the show wasn't broadcast on live television or via a digital livestream, due to an ongoing public relations crisis that took the event completely offline.

Why it matters: The Globes are typically a massive Hollywood affair, drawing millions of live viewers and acting as a litmus test for major movies ahead of the Oscars. But amid continued scrutiny over its lack of representation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was forced to dial back the show.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

The Biden administration has a COVID credibility crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A series of messaging missteps is threatening the credibility of federal health agencies, and critics say the White House isn’t doing enough to manage the fallout.

Why it matters: While much of the unvaccinated population is unlikely to be persuaded by any messenger, large swaths of the public are still receptive to expert guidance, but federal health agencies, particularly the CDC, may be squandering their credibility with this population.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
3 hours ago - Sports

Sports betting headed for record month

Expand chart
Note: Handle = total money wagered. Data: Legal Sports Report; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

New York launched mobile sports betting on Saturday, with four online sportsbooks beginning operations and another five awaiting final approval.

The big picture: Now that New Yorkers can bet from their couch — rather than travel to New Jersey — many believe the Empire State will eventually contend with New Jersey and Nevada for most money wagered by state (currently 17th).

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow