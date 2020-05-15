McConnell: “I was wrong" on Obama administration's pandemic playbook

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News on Thursday that the Obama administration did leave behind a pandemic playbook after initially criticizing them for failing to do so.

"I was wrong. They did leave behind a plan. So, I clearly made a mistake in that regard. As to whether or not the plan was followed and who is the critic and all the rest, I don't have any observation about that because I don't know enough about the details of it to comment on it in any detail."

Flashback: McConnell said on Monday that "we want to be early, ready for the next one, because clearly the Obama administration did not leave to this administration any kind of game plan for something like this."

The big picture per Axios' Rebecca Falconer: President Obama has rarely commented on Trump since leaving office, but he has begun to speak out on the president and his administration's policies. McConnell noted former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush "kept their mouths shut" on successors because they deemed it inappropriate to comment on other presidents.

