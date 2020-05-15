35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell: “I was wrong" on Obama administration's pandemic playbook

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News on Thursday that the Obama administration did leave behind a pandemic playbook after initially criticizing them for failing to do so.

  • "I was wrong. They did leave behind a plan. So, I clearly made a mistake in that regard. As to whether or not the plan was followed and who is the critic and all the rest, I don't have any observation about that because I don't know enough about the details of it to comment on it in any detail."
  • Flashback: McConnell said on Monday that "we want to be early, ready for the next one, because clearly the Obama administration did not leave to this administration any kind of game plan for something like this."

The big picture per Axios' Rebecca Falconer: President Obama has rarely commented on Trump since leaving office, but he has begun to speak out on the president and his administration's policies. McConnell noted former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush "kept their mouths shut" on successors because they deemed it inappropriate to comment on other presidents.

Go deeper: McConnell calls Obama's criticism of Trump "classless"

Brazil's health ministry added 844 and nearly 14,000 cases to its official tally on Thursday. The ministry noted that most of those infections and fatalities did not happen in the last 24 hours and were delayed from the official count due to investigations.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.4 million people and killed over 301,000 as of Thursday. More than 1.5 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (pver 1.4 million from 10.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 252,000).

Ousted vaccine chief: I was told my pandemic warnings were "causing a commotion"

Rick Bright, who was removed from his position as head of a top vaccine agency last month, testified Thursday to the House Energy and Commerce Committee that he was cut out of meetings and was told his repeated warnings about the Trump administration's lack of preparedness for the coronavirus were "causing a commotion" in January and February.

The big picture: The former director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority said there were "critical steps" that the Trump administration failed to take early on, including securing viral samples from China and ramping up production of the country's stockpile of medical supplies.

Bret Baier calls Bright testimony "potentially politically damaging" to Trump

Fox News host Bret Baier said Thursday that the testimony of Rick Bright, the ousted vaccine doctor who alleges that the Trump administration ignored early warnings about the coronavirus, could be "potentially politically damaging" for President Trump.

What they're saying: Trump lashed out at Bright as he testified on Thursday, describing him as a "disgruntled employee" who, "according to some people, didn't do a very good job." Baier, a host on Trump's favorite cable news network, countered: "Whether he's that or not, he does have a lot of experience and he's telling a story about not being prepared for this pandemic."

