Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today will take to social media to push his bipartisan bill — which he released Monday and called one of his "highest priorities" — to raise the minimum age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The big picture: A YouTube video highlights the measure, which was co-sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), whose state has also been a major tobacco producer.

