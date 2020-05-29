2 hours ago - Health

Ruling allows Missouri's last abortion clinic to remain open

The Planned Parenthood facility in St. Louis, Mo. Photo: Michael Thomas/Getty Images

Missouri's only abortion clinic can stay open and operating according to a state administrator's Friday decision, the AP reports.

Why it matters: Without the Planned Parenthood facility in St. Louis, Missouri would be the first state in the U.S. without an abortion clinic since the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling in 1974. But the facility was found to have “substantially complied” with state law, according to Missouri Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi.

  • Missouri made the case for not renewing the Planned Parenthood facility's license after state officials said that three "failed abortions" there called for additional surgeries while another led to life-threatening complications for the mother.
  • Planned Parenthood challenged Missouri's decision to not renew, arguing the threat of denying the license served as a plot to eliminate abortions in the state. Planned Parenthood's challenge resulted in an administrative hearing last October.

Worth noting: A federal judge in 2019 blocked a Missouri ban on abortions after eight weeks from going into effect.

What to watch: A Planned Parenthood spokeswoman said the decision will mean the clinic’s license is active through May 2021, per AP. It is unclear if the state will go to court to overturn Friday's decision.

Go deeper

Axios
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Former Minneapolis police officer in custody

A man rides a bicycle up to a law enforcement checkpoint today in Minneapolis. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The people of Minneapolis who took to the streets to protest got results Friday afternoon, but the nation will still enter the weekend on edge.

Why it matters: It's hard to imagine fired police officer Derek Chauvin being arrested so quickly on third-degree murder charges without this week's protests.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 5,885,490— Total deaths: 363,031 — Total recoveries — 2,468,011Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,735,971 — Total deaths: 102,516 — Total recoveries: 399,991 — Total tested: 15,646,041Map.
  3. Public health: Hydroxychloroquine prescription fills exploded in March —How the U.S. might distribute a vaccine.
  4. 2020: North Carolina asks RNC if convention will honor Trump's wish for no masks or social distancing.
  5. Business: Fed chair Powell says coronavirus is "great increaser" of income inequality.
  6. 1 sports thing: NCAA outlines plan to get athletes back to campus.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 500 schools in South Korea have either closed or postponed reopening, according to the Korea Times, which cites data from the Ministry of Education.

Why it matters: South Korea has been a model for how to handle the novel coronavirus, and the closures reportedly followed concerns from parents and teachers over child safety. The country's confirmed death toll has plateaued at 269 over the past few days, with few increases, per Johns Hopkins data.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow