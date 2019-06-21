Why it matters: Should the clinic be forced to stop performing abortions, Missouri would become the first state since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973 to not have an abortion clinic, according to Planned Parenthood.

The backdrop: Missouri's health department cited a failure to correct "deficiencies" in its decision not to renew the clinic's license. The state is known for its stringent regulations surrounding abortion procedures, such as extra pelvic exams, and had requested to interview doctors who work at the clinic.

The state also passed a law last month banning abortion at eight weeks of pregnancy without exceptions for rape or incest.

What they're saying: "Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's Department of Health and Senior Services weaponized a regulatory process to deny an abortion facility license to the last remaining health center in Missouri that provides abortion," Planned Parenthood said in a statement.

