At least 8 Mississippi lawmakers test positive for coronavirus

At least eight Mississippi state lawmakers have received positive tests for the novel coronavirus after many were in the Capitol building and chose not to wear masks or practice social distancing, AP reports.

Why it matters: The infected officials include 73-year-old Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who presides over the Senate, and 57-year-old House Speaker Philip Gunn — both of whom are Republicans.

What they're saying: A state health officer said Tuesday that there are at least 11 other suspected infections among legislators and Capitol employees and that the virus is spreading at parties and other gatherings around the state, the AP writes.

The big picture: The lawmakers were inside the Capitol building throughout much of last month and ended their annual session July 1.

The state reported 957 new cases and 44 new deaths from the virus on Monday, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.

